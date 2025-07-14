The Lucid Air, a large electric luxury electric sedan, has set a new world record for the longest drive on a charge in an electric vehicle.

Achieving 1205km on a single charge, the Air beat the previous title holder – the Nio ET7 – by over 160km.

The latest record-breaking journey took place starting from St. Moritz in Switzerland and travelling to Munich in Germany in the Lucid Air Grand Touring. Featuring a large 112kWh battery, the Air’s claimed WLTP driving range is 960km, but thanks to careful driving from Umit Sabanci, a London-based entrepreneur, it travelled 1205km on a single charge.

Thanks to its excellent aerodynamics, Lucid claims that the Air is capable of energy consumption of just 13.5kWh/100km. That’s despite the Air Grand Touring’s massive 610kW/1200Nm outputs, claimed 3.2-second 0-100km/h acceleration time and 270km/h top speed.

2

It’s not the first time that Sabanci, nor Lucid, has set a world record for EV driving. In 2024, both set another record for the most countries visited on a single EV battery charge, having driven to nine in Europe in another Lucid Air.

While Lucid may be familiar to those in the US, Australians will likely not yet be familiar with the brand. Lucid Motors is a Silicon Valley-based EV maker that started producing the Air sedan in 2021, and recently added to its line-up with the Gravity SUV. While Australian sales plans are yet to be announced, Lucid is sold in select markets in North America, European and the Middle East.

The most powerful version of the Air is called the Sapphire, and uses a tri-motor all-wheel drive drivetrain making 920kW of power and 1939Nm of torque. It sprints to 60mph (97km/h) in just 1.89 seconds, making it one of the quickest cars in the world.