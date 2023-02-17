WhichCar
  1. Home/
  2. Polestar/
  3. 3
ba2f09ac/2023 polestar 3 revealed whichcar 25 jpg
Polestar Logo

Polestar 3

The Polestar 3 is a premium electric SUV combining striking design, advanced technology, and impressive performance. With a spacious, high-quality interior and a strong claimed range, it offers a refined and dynamic driving experience in the luxury EV market.

Reviews

Polestar 3 V Telsa Model Y
Comparisons

Polestar 3 v Tesla Model Y comparison: Price, features & technology

Two high-tech electric SUVs from EV-only car brands, but will the Polestar 3 be worth the extra spend and wait? For now, we can only compare their price and specs – let's see how they go

More Reviews

News

More News

64532