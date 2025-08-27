The motoring world has just wrapped up the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Monterey Car Week, but attention is now turning to the Munich Motor Show 2025 (IAA Mobility), running 9–14 September. This year’s event is shaping up to be one of the most significant on the automotive calendar, with a wide mix of production debuts and futuristic concepts.

On home turf, BMW will reveal the next-generation iX3, which adopts an 800-volt system enabling ultra-fast charging and much greater range than the outgoing car’s modest 460 km. The design will be close to the bold Vision Neue Klasse X concept and will introduce BMW’s radical Panoramic iDrive cabin.

Mercedes-Benz will use Munich to showcase three headline models. The AMG GT Track Sport promises a stripped-back, V8-powered machine designed purely for lap times, an indirect nod to the old Black Series. The AMG GT XX, meanwhile, looks ahead with a quad-motor electric drivetrain developed with British engineering firm Yasa. Completing the trio is the all-electric GLC EV, replacing the unloved EQC. It will share its name with Mercedes’ top-selling SUV but be built on a dedicated EV platform, previewed by a striking illuminated grille.

Volkswagen will pull the covers off multiple new vehicles. The long-awaited ID.2 – a Polo-sized EV priced from about AU$44,000 – is expected to debut alongside its SUV sibling, the ID.2 X. The second-generation T-Roc will also make its first public appearance, boasting sharper styling, a more spacious interior with dual screens, and VW’s first full-hybrid powertrain.

Audi is tipped to tease a battery-powered revival of the TT, previewing design chief Massimo Frascella’s new direction and sharing technology with the upcoming Porsche Cayman EV.

Porsche, meanwhile, will showcase the first-ever Cayenne Electric, based on the PPE platform of the Macan Electric. Expect a 100 kWh battery, dual-motor setup and active suspension inherited from the Panamera.

Polestar is bringing the production-ready Polestar 5, a sleek four-door GT that first appeared as the Precept concept. Designed to challenge the Porsche Taycan and Lotus Emeya, it will represent Polestar’s flagship performance model.

From Asia, Hyundai will debut the Ioniq 2, a compact SUV designed to sit beneath the Ioniq 5 and rival the Renault 4. Related to Kia’s upcoming EV2, it will sit on the E-GMP platform with a starting price near AU$44,000.

Cupra will have a busy show with the production-ready Raval city EV, riding on VW’s MEB Entry platform with front-wheel drive, plus a sporty VZ variant expected later. The company will also reveal the Tindaya concept, exploring future interiors and autonomous-inspired design language.

China’s Leapmotor will continue its rapid expansion with the new B05 hatchback, expected to start around AU$53,000 and deliver up to 640 km of range on the company’s Leap 3.5 architecture.

Skoda will present the Vision O concept, which may preview an all-electric Octavia replacement due in 2027 on the VW Group’s upcoming SSP platform.

The Renault Clio returns in its sixth generation, keeping a five-door layout but adopting a sharper front design. It will stick with petrol and hybrid powertrains, while the retro-inspired Renault 5 serves as the electric alternative.

In Britain, Vauxhall will reveal one of the wildest concepts of the show: the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. Although it resembles a racer from the future, it signals the design DNA of the next-gen Corsa due in 2027.

With models ranging from affordable EV hatchbacks to V8 track weapons, Munich will highlight the diversity of today’s car industry. From the AU$44,000 Volkswagen ID.2 to the ultra-rare Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport, this year’s event promises to deliver both immediate showroom arrivals and a tantalising glimpse of motoring’s electrified future.