Audi is preparing to resurrect one of its most celebrated models, the TT, as an all-electric sports car, with a launch targeted for around 2027. The move would see the German marque reimagine the design-led coupe of the late 1990s for the EV era, blending its heritage with cutting-edge technology.

The original TT, launched in 1998, became a style icon and later evolved into a high-performance driver’s car. Despite being discontinued in 2023, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said the TT badge could return, noting that sports cars remain integral to the brand’s DNA.

Audi’s new design chief, Massimo Frascella – formerly of Jaguar Land Rover – is expected to lead the project. He will reportedly draw inspiration from the first-generation TT, incorporating its rounded form into a wider, more planted stance, and adding modern touches such as flush door handles, digital mirrors and a cleaner glasshouse (possible design above).

A concept preview could appear at September’s IAA Munich Motor Show.

Audi TT RS – a contender in Motor’s 2018 Performance Car of the Year

The reborn TT is expected to be built on the Volkswagen Group’s new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), which will also underpin Porsche’s upcoming electric replacements for the 718 Cayman and Boxster. The SSP architecture supports up to 1000bhp, 800-volt charging capability for rapid replenishment, and a range expected to exceed 640km. While Porsche’s models will target the high end of the market, the Audi is tipped to retain the TT’s tradition of relative attainability.

Döllner stressed the focus will be on road-going enjoyment rather than track use, positioning the electric TT as a grand tourer capable of fast charging “in the time it takes to stop for a coffee.” Battery capacity is yet to be confirmed, but the model is expected to be one of the lighter SSP-based cars.

Audi’s push for a new sports EV comes despite a challenging 2024, with profits down 38 per cent and restructuring costs including the closure of its Q8 e-tron plant in Brussels. However, the brand sees the TT’s return as a statement of intent in an increasingly competitive EV market, aiming to reinforce Audi’s design credentials while offering an alternative to rivals like the MG Cyberster, Alpine’s upcoming electric A110, and Lotus’s planned Emira-sized EV.

If approved for production, the electric TT would mark one of Audi’s most significant heritage revivals, delivering a blend of style, performance and advanced technology to a new generation of drivers.