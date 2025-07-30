Audi Australia has officially launched the third-generation Audi Q5 and SQ5, introducing significant upgrades in design, performance, technology, and electrified efficiency.

Built on Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), the new range is priced from $81,000, with the high-performance SQ5 edition one starting at $106,400 (Manufacturer List Pricing [MLP] – excludes dealer delivery and government statutory charges)

The Q5 has long been a cornerstone of Audi’s global success, and this latest generation enhances its premium SUV credentials. Highlights include mild-hybrid electrification (MHEV+), progressive steering, frequency-selective dampers, and a modernised interior built around Audi’s new “Digital Stage” display system – featuring an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit and 14.5-inch OLED MMI touchscreen.

3

Buyers can choose from two Q5 powertrains at launch: a 150kW TFSI front-wheel drive and a 150kW TDI quattro, both supported by mild-hybrid systems that boost torque and reduce fuel consumption. The range also includes the more sport-oriented Q5 TDI quattro sport, which adds 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and S line interior enhancements.

Visually, the Q5 adopts a more assertive stance with a raised Singleframe grille, high shoulder lines, and new Matrix LED headlights featuring selectable digital signatures. Inside, the cabin features leather-appointed upholstery, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a digital key, and a wide range of safety features – including AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and a 360-degree camera system.

At the top of the range, the SQ5 boasts a 270kW V6 TFSI engine, capable of sprinting from 0–100km/h in a claimed 4.5 seconds. It features 21-inch wheels, ventilated and massaging diamond-stitched leather seats, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound, a head-up display, and dynamic ambient lighting.

The limited-run SQ5 edition one adds exclusive black styling, 20-inch black alloys, red brake calipers, and a bespoke interior treatment.

All Q5 and SQ5 models include 5-year warranties and optional service plan extensions under the Audi Advantage program. First arrivals are due in showrooms within weeks.

2

Pricing