Audi Australia has announced new S Line Edition special models for the A1 hatchback and Q2 and Q3 small SUVs. Based on the 35 TFSI models in each lineup, the new editions add sportier exterior styling and more standard equipment for enhanced value for money.

Priced from $41,800 plus on-road costs, the Audi A1 S Line Edition is priced $2,600 higher than the A1 35 TFSI on which it’s based, yet according to Audi, adds more than $7000 of extra value through new equipment.

On top of the A1 35 TFSI’s standard equipment, the S Line Edition adds sportier S Line exterior styling with gloss black highlights such as the mirror caps and badging, black 17-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights and LED tailights with scrolling indicators.

Inside, the A1 S Line Edition features front sports seats with lumbar adjustment in ‘Derby’ upholstery, though buyers can choose leather for an additional $1500. Heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and selectable LED ambient lighting are also available as part of the $1000 Comfort Package.

The same value enhancement goes for both the Q2 and Q3 S Line Editions. Priced from $50,900 +ORC, or $1500 above the Q2 35 TFSI, the Q2 S Line Edition adds sportier exterior styling with gloss black exterior detailing and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Q2 S Line Edition buyers can also choose the $2150 Comfort Pack with heated seats, an auto-dimming rear mirror, auto-folding exterior mirrors, privacy glass and a 180-watt sound system. The Q2 S Line Edition is available in Progressive red, Glacier white, Mythos black, Navarra blue and Daytona grey paint finishes.

Finally, the Q3 S Line Edition adds the same sportier exterior styling and detailing, as well as 20-inch alloy wheels and premium paint finishes with the illuminated S Line door sills also added.

Audi S Line Edition pricing (plus on-road costs):

A1 35 TFSI $41,800 Q2 35 TFSI $50,900 Q3 35 TFSI $58,500 Q3 35 TFSI Sportback $62,000

The special edition Audi S Line models are now on sale in Australia, with first deliveries due to

commence soon.