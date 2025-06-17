Audi has revealed the crucial third-generation of its Q3 small SUV, which will go on sale in Australia in the first half of 2026. It features sharp new styling, a lot more technology throughout and – potentially for Australian release – a plug-in hybrid with DC fast charging and up to 119km of electric driving range.

Using an updated version of the ‘MQB’ platform that underpins the previous Q3 – as well as cars such as the A3 and Volkswagen Tiguan – the new-generation Q3 is more sharply styled than before, ushering in its latest design theme from cars such as the new Q5 and A6. It also appears to be longer than before, though Audi is yet to confirm dimensions.

6

Inside the new Q3 is a new dashboard layout that heavily follows larger Audi models. At the centre of the dashboard is a new 12.8-inch touchscreen with new Android Automotive software, where owners can download third-party apps such as YouTube and Spotify. In front of the driver is a new 11.9-inch display and together, it and the touchscreen form part of a curved panel.

The separate passenger screen seen in other new Audis is not found in the Q3, while the gear selector has moved to the right-hand side of the steering column to free up space in the centre console. The brand has also introduced a new indicator and wiper selector, which has removed the traditional stalk and instead uses buttons to activate the indicators and wipers.

In Europe, the Audi Q3 will be launched with four drivetrains: a 110kW/250Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 195kW/400Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 110kW/360Nm 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and a 220kW/400Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid. The PHEV features a 19.7kWh battery for up to 119km of electric driving range (WLTP) and DC fast charging ability for an 80 per cent charge in under 30 minutes.

Interior (overseas model shown)

Later on, a 150kW/320Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will join the range as well, with Australian engine choices yet to be announced. It’s expected that a full range of active safety features will be standard on the new Q3 when it launches locally, including a new semi-autonomous driving function that will allow it to make lane changes autonomously at speed of 90km/h and above.

Other available features for the new Q3 include a new driver monitoring camera, new adaptive dampers with a broader spread between comfort and sport modes, 30-colour ambient lighting, upgraded Matrix LED headlights, OLED tailights, a 12-speaker Sonos sound system, tri-zone automatic climate control and a 15-watt ventilated wireless phone charger.

The 2026 Audi Q3 will enter local Audi showrooms in the first half of 2026, with local pricing and specifications to be confirmed.