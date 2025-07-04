Audi Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the updated Audi e-tron GT electric sports sedan, which is due in local Audi dealers imminently. Priced from $209,900 plus on-road costs, the new e-tron GT adds a whole host of upgrades including more powerful motors, a larger battery with faster charging speeds, styling and equipment upgrades and a revised model structure.

Now with 435kW/740Nm (or 500kW on boost), the new ‘entry-level’ S e-tron GT is on par with the pre-facelifted RS model. It hits 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, while thanks to its new 105kWh battery, its range has increased to 559km (WLTP) and its peak charging speed is now 320kW (+50kW) for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 18 minutes.

Above the S e-tron GT, the RS e-tron GT is now the mid-spec model in the range and makes 500kW of power (630kW on boost) and 865Nm of torque for a 3.1-second 0-100km/h sprint time. The RS e-tron GT’s range is now 522km.

At the top of the range is the new RS e-tron GT Performance, which increases power by 50kW to 550kW (630kW on boost) and torque to a massive 1,027Nm. Its 0-100km/h sprint time takes just 2.5 seconds, and its range is 528km.

As before, the e-tron GT range comes with six years of servicing and roadside assistance and 12 months of charging through the Chargefox network as standard, in addition to a five-year/unlimited km warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.

Audi e-tron GT pricing (plus on-road costs):

S e-tron GT: $209,900

RS e-tron GT: $264,900

RS e-tron GT performance: $309,900

Audi S e-tron GT standard equipment:

20-inch alloy wheels

Adjustable air suspension

‘e-quattro’ differential with torque vectoring

Four-wheel steering

Metallic paint

Black exterior detailing

Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light

Panoramic roof

Electric bootlid

Nappa leather upholstery

18-way electric front seats with heating, ventilation and driver’s memory

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Heated leather steering wheel

LED ambient lighting

Audi Connect Plus live services

710-watt 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless phone charger

DAB+ digital radio

Head-up display

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with intersection assist

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Traffic jam assist

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Exit warning

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

RS e-tron GT adds:

21-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency

RS-specific electric sound

Performance brakes with tungsten carbide coating

Sports steering wheel

Massaging front seats

Matte carbon twill inlays

RS-specific digital driver’s display

RS e-tron GT performance adds:

Different 21-inch wheels with milled black inserts

Active suspension

Performance driving mode

Suede headliner

Audi e-tron GT options:

Sensory Package (S only, with ioniser, heated outer rear seats, massaging front seats and a suede headliner): $6000

Interior Design Package (S only, with dashboard and centre console trims in Nappa leather, suede door trims): $3800

Carbon Exterior Styling Package in either gloss or matte (RS variants, with gloss carbon trim for the front air intakes, side sill trim, rear diffuser, exterior roof panel and mirror caps): $10,000

Interior RS Design Package (RS variants, with a suede steering wheel, dashboard and centre console trim in Nappa leather and suede): $4500

RS Performance Design Package (Performance only, with a black suede steering wheel with green stitching, green stitching on the seat belts and floor mats and Nappa leather and suede dashboard and centre console trims): $4500

Carbon ceramic brakes (RS only): $13,000

The facelifted Audi e-tron GT will enter local Audi showrooms imminently.