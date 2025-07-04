Audi Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the updated Audi e-tron GT electric sports sedan, which is due in local Audi dealers imminently. Priced from $209,900 plus on-road costs, the new e-tron GT adds a whole host of upgrades including more powerful motors, a larger battery with faster charging speeds, styling and equipment upgrades and a revised model structure.
Now with 435kW/740Nm (or 500kW on boost), the new ‘entry-level’ S e-tron GT is on par with the pre-facelifted RS model. It hits 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, while thanks to its new 105kWh battery, its range has increased to 559km (WLTP) and its peak charging speed is now 320kW (+50kW) for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 18 minutes.
Above the S e-tron GT, the RS e-tron GT is now the mid-spec model in the range and makes 500kW of power (630kW on boost) and 865Nm of torque for a 3.1-second 0-100km/h sprint time. The RS e-tron GT’s range is now 522km.
At the top of the range is the new RS e-tron GT Performance, which increases power by 50kW to 550kW (630kW on boost) and torque to a massive 1,027Nm. Its 0-100km/h sprint time takes just 2.5 seconds, and its range is 528km.
As before, the e-tron GT range comes with six years of servicing and roadside assistance and 12 months of charging through the Chargefox network as standard, in addition to a five-year/unlimited km warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.
Audi e-tron GT pricing (plus on-road costs):
- S e-tron GT: $209,900
- RS e-tron GT: $264,900
- RS e-tron GT performance: $309,900
Audi S e-tron GT standard equipment:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Adjustable air suspension
- ‘e-quattro’ differential with torque vectoring
- Four-wheel steering
- Metallic paint
- Black exterior detailing
- Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light
- Panoramic roof
- Electric bootlid
- Nappa leather upholstery
- 18-way electric front seats with heating, ventilation and driver’s memory
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Heated leather steering wheel
- LED ambient lighting
- Audi Connect Plus live services
- 710-watt 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless phone charger
- DAB+ digital radio
- Head-up display
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with intersection assist
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Traffic jam assist
- Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- Exit warning
- 360-degree camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
RS e-tron GT adds:
- 21-inch alloy wheels
- Panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency
- RS-specific electric sound
- Performance brakes with tungsten carbide coating
- Sports steering wheel
- Massaging front seats
- Matte carbon twill inlays
- RS-specific digital driver’s display
RS e-tron GT performance adds:
- Different 21-inch wheels with milled black inserts
- Active suspension
- Performance driving mode
- Suede headliner
Audi e-tron GT options:
- Sensory Package (S only, with ioniser, heated outer rear seats, massaging front seats and a suede headliner): $6000
- Interior Design Package (S only, with dashboard and centre console trims in Nappa leather, suede door trims): $3800
- Carbon Exterior Styling Package in either gloss or matte (RS variants, with gloss carbon trim for the front air intakes, side sill trim, rear diffuser, exterior roof panel and mirror caps): $10,000
- Interior RS Design Package (RS variants, with a suede steering wheel, dashboard and centre console trim in Nappa leather and suede): $4500
- RS Performance Design Package (Performance only, with a black suede steering wheel with green stitching, green stitching on the seat belts and floor mats and Nappa leather and suede dashboard and centre console trims): $4500
- Carbon ceramic brakes (RS only): $13,000
The facelifted Audi e-tron GT will enter local Audi showrooms imminently.
We recommend
-
Electric
2024 Best Electric Performance Car: Abarth 500e v Audi E-Tron GT v Ford Mustang Mach-E v Hyundai Ioniq 5 N v Porsche Taycan
EVs have always been fast, but what about fun? These five might just win you over
-
COTY
Wheels COTY 2024-25 Winner: HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 N
All hail the unanimous winner of Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25, the truly innovative Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – a spectacularly well-realised performance EV destined to put a smile on the face of anyone who gets in one.
-
Comparisons
Specs: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N v Tesla Model Y Perf, Kia EV6 GT, ICE rivals & more!
Want to know how Hyundai’s new $100K-plus Ioniq 5 N performance flagship compares to its closest rivals? Look no further