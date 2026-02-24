Mercedes-Benz has introduced a limited C 300 AMG Line Plus Edition in Australia, adding a new variant to the C-Class sedan line-up with a focus on design changes and additional standard equipment.

Based on the existing C 300, the AMG Line Plus Edition incorporates a series of cosmetic revisions intended to distinguish it from the standard model. Chief among them is the Night Package, which adds high-gloss black elements to the radiator grille, exterior mirror housings, beltline trim and window surrounds.

A subtle AMG spoiler lip has been fitted to the rear, while 19-inch AMG five twin-spoke light-alloy wheels – finished in black with a high-sheen surface and designed with aerodynamic optimisation in mind – replace the standard items. Inside, metal-structure trim has been applied to the centre console and dashboard.

The special edition retains the AMG Line interior specification offered in the regular C 300. This includes sports front seats with heating and electric adjustment, along with a Memory Package. ARTICO upholstery and dual-zone THERMATIC climate control are also standard.

Technology features are unchanged from the donor vehicle. An 11.9-inch portrait-oriented MBUX multimedia touchscreen sits alongside a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are included, as is wireless smartphone charging.

Exterior equipment mirrors that of the C 300 AMG Line, with AGILITY CONTROL suspension, LED High Performance headlamps and Adaptive Highbeam Assist fitted as standard. The model also features KEYLESS-GO entry, a powered boot lid, electrically folding and heated exterior mirrors, and a 360-degree camera system.

Driver assistance systems include Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Assist and a tyre pressure loss warning system. Dark-tinted privacy glass is fitted from the B-pillar rearwards.

The Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line Plus Edition is on sale now, priced at $95,400 before on-road costs. Until June 30, 2026, it is being offered nationally at a driveaway price of $94,900, subject to terms and conditions.