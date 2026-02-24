Simply Sports Cars (SSC) has revealed a limited-run Lotus Emira Turbo Bathurst Edition at its annual Lotus-only track day at Mount Panorama, confirming production will be capped at 15 cars.

The Sydney-based Lotus distributor presented the car to more than 120 customers attending the 2026 Bathurst Lotus Only Track Day, with the vehicle also completing demonstration laps during the event. First previewed as a concept at last year’s gathering, the Bathurst Edition is now available to order from $249,990 plus on-road costs. Fourteen build slots remain, with the first car already allocated to an existing Lotus owner.

The special edition is based on the four-cylinder Emira Turbo, powered by AMG’s M139 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. SSC says output has been increased to more than 375kW (500hp), accompanied by a substantial lift in torque. Drive is sent to the rear wheels.

Chassis changes include three-way adjustable suspension and revised wheel alignment settings. The car retains the Emira’s double wishbone suspension layout front and rear, while braking is handled by AP Racing four-piston calipers and two-piece ventilated discs.

Externally, the Bathurst Edition gains a carbon-fibre front splitter and a GT4-style rear wing, along with model-specific graphics. The car rides on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres as standard, with Yokohama A052 tyres offered as an alternative. Buyers can select wheel finishes to suit their chosen exterior colour, and each example carries an individually numbered build plate.

SSC has hosted Lotus events at Bathurst for more than two decades, initially through one-make racing and later via customer track days. The company says each Bathurst Edition buyer will receive entry to the 2027 Lotus track day at Mount Panorama as part of the purchase.

The Emira Turbo Bathurst Edition remains one of the few new internal combustion-powered Lotus variants available locally as the broader industry shifts toward hybrid and electric drivetrains.