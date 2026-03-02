The Geely EX5 mid-size electric SUV has received its first update since launching in Australia in March 2025. Thanks to a larger new 68.39kWh battery (+8.17kWh compared with the pre-updated model), the EX5 can now travel further with a claimed WLTP range of up to 475km for the base Complete spec.

However, the extra range comes at cost as pricing is now $1000 higher, starting at $41,990 plus on-road costs.

Now using a larger 68.39kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, the EX5 is rated at up to 475km of driving range (WLTP) for the base Complete and 450km for the upper-spec Inspire, which are increases of 45km and 40km respectively.

The EX5 continues to use a 160kW/320Nm front-mounted electric motor, and thanks to the increase in weight from the larger battery, the claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of the EX5 is now 0.5 seconds slower at 7.4 seconds for the Complete and 7.6 seconds for the Inspire.

The extra weight has also slightly increased the EX5’s claimed energy consumption, with the Complete rising from 15.8kWh/100km to 16kWh/100km, and the Inspire from 16.6kWh/100km to 16.9kWh/100km. The EX5’s peak 100kW DC fast charging speed is unchanged, however.

Other changes to the EX5 include a standard cargo cover, a Mode 2 charging cable to charge the EX5 from a regular power socket and a new ‘Jungle Green’ colour that’s already available on the EX5’s Starray EM-i sibling.

2026 Geely EX5 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Complete $41,990 Inspire $45,990

The updated Geely EX5 range is now available to order.