Hybrid SUVs are all the rage these days, and while ‘self-charging’ hybrids like the Toyota RAV4 and MG HS Hybrid+ are the big sellers, there has been a big rise in plug-in hybrid sales thanks to the arrival of many new PHEVs on the market.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was the pioneer and used to be the PHEV sales champion globally, but its market share is being chipped away at by new rivals such as the Geely Starray, which recently launched in Australia sporting the excellent value the brand is known for.

Pricing

Immediately, the Starray EM-i gets off to a great start against the Outlander PHEV thanks to its pricing, at $39,990 plus on-road costs. And that’s for the upper-spec Inspire model, so if you aren’t in need of features such as a power tailgate and ambient cabin lighting, save yourself $1500 to get the lower-spec Complete.

By contrast, the cheapest Outlander PHEV variant – in the 2025 model range (pricing for the 2026 model is yet to be announced but we’ll update this article once done) – starts at $57,290 plus on-road costs, which is almost $20,000 more than the Starray. Despite the price difference, the Starray is actually much better equipped and that’s because the Outlander ES is the entry level model.

4

Both Geely and Mitsubishi offer impressive warranty programs: seven years for the former and five years (extendable to 10 years in total) for the latter, while both feature 12 months of roadside assistance that is topped up a further 12 months by each dealer service up to seven years in total for the Geely and 10 years for the Mitsubishi. The Outlander PHEV’s five-year service cost asks $37 more annually, but that’s not a massive difference, and both cars should be cheap to run.

Geely Starray EM-i Inspire Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ES Starting price $39,990 plus on-road costs $57,290 plus on-road costs (pre-facelifted model) Premium paint + $600 + $790 – $990 Warranty Seven-year/unlimited km Five-year/100,00km, extendable up to 10 years/200,000km with dealer servicing Service intervals Annually/every 15,000km Annual/every 15,000km Five-year service cost $1932 ($387 per year) $2119 ($424 per year) Roadside assistance 12 months renewed with every dealer service up to seven years in total 12 months renewed with every dealer service up to 10 years in total

Dimensions

Both the Starray and Outlander PHEV are classed as mid-size SUVs. At 4740mm long, the Starray is only 30mm longer than the Outlander, and its 1905mm width is 43mm greater too.

But the Outlander is the taller of the two at 1740mm – 55mm more than the Geely – and its 2020kg kerb weight is a significant 250kg more than the newcomer. For bootspace, the Starray’s 428-litre space looks small in the segment, with the Outlander 66 litres more commodious – but fold the seats down and the Geely reportedly offers a huge 651 litres of more space.

Geely Starray EM-i Inspire Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ES Length 4740mm 4710mm Width 1905mm 1862mm Height 1685mm 1740mm Wheelbase 2755mm 2706mm Kerb weight 1770kg 2020kg Luggage space 428 litres – 2065 litres 494 litres – 1414 litres

Standard features

Not only is the Starray significantly cheaper than the Outlander PHEV, but it’s also much better equipped as standard. Additional kit compared to the Mitsubishi on the Geely includes larger wheels, more advanced headlights, automatic wipers, synthetic leather trim, electric front seat adjustment and double both the speaker and USB port count (16 versus eight and four versus two respectively).

Geely Starray EM-i Inspire Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ES Wheels 19-inch alloy 18-inch alloy Headlights LED projector LED reflector Wipers Rain-sensing automatic Manual intermittent Seat adjustment Six-way electric driver, four-way electric passenger Six-way manual driver, four-way manual passenger Upholstery Synthetic leather Cloth Steering wheel Leather Urethane Push button start Yes Yes Climate control Dual-zone automatic with rear vents Dual-zone automatic with rear vents Stereo 1000W 16-speaker Flyme Eight-speaker Yamaha In-car charging 4 x USB, wireless phone charger (front) 2 x USB (front)

Performance, fuel economy and charging

Both the Starray and Outlander PHEV are plug-in hybrids, which offer all-electric driving until their batteries are depleted and then they act like a normal hybrid afterwards. Like every other PHEV, their efficiency depends on how much they are charged – keep them topped up and they’ll almost hit 100km on electric power alone, but keep them running purely as a hybrid and consumption will climb.

6

The Geely relies on a smaller engine than the Mitsubishi – 1.5-litres versus 2.4-litres – but its total peak power is 8kW more at 193kW. The Geely’s battery is also smaller than the Mitsubishi’s at 18.4kWh versus 22.7kWh, yet its WLTP electric range is only 3km less at 83km. Both can be recharged at up to 30kW on a DC fast charger, though the Outlander PHEV uses the rarer CHAdeMO connector.

Geely Starray EM-i Inspire Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ES Engine 1.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid 2.4-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid Peak power 193kW 185kW Combined fuel consumption 2.4L/100km 1.5L/100km Electric range (WLTP) 83km 86km Battery capacity/peak charge rate 18.4kWh, 30kW DC 22.7kWh, 30kW DC Fuel type/tank size 51 litres/95RON premium unleaded 56 litres/91RON regular unleaded

Safety

While the Starray is yet to be tested by ANCAP for crash safety, its EX5 sibling was given a five-star rating in 2025, as was the updated Outlander PHEV earlier in 2025. Both feature a full suite of active safety features, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Safety Geely Starray EM-i Inspire Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ES Airbags Seven Eight Adaptive cruise control Yes Yes Autonomous emergency braking Yes (with pedestrian and daytime cyclist assistance) Yes (with pedestrian assistance) Lane-keep assist Yes (with adaptive lane guidance) Yes Blind-spot monitoring Yes Yes Rear cross-traffic alert Yes (with braking) Yes (with braking) Driver attention monitoring Yes Yes Parking sensors Front and rear Front and rear Reversing camera 360-degree 360-degree ISOFIX Outboard rear seats Outboard rear seats

Technology

Both the Starray and Outlander PHEV are equipped with a long list of technology features, though the Geely has more screen real estate with its massive 15.4-inch touchscreen, as well as a large 13.8-inch head-up display in front of the driver. But the Outlander PHEV features both a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, which is smaller than the Starray, but still impressive.

Geely Starray EM-i Inspire Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ES Driver’s display 10.9-inch digital + 13.8-inch head-up display 12.3-inch digital Touchscreen 15.4-inches 12.3-inches Satellite navigation Yes Yes Radio FM/DAB+ AM/FM/DAB+ Smartphone mirroring Wireless Apple CarPlay (wireless Android Auto coming soon via OTA update) Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Conclusion: Geely Starray EM-i or Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV?

Based purely on specifications, the Geely Starray EM-i is an impressive product that will no doubt boost plug-in hybrid sales in Australia thanks to its impressive EV range, DC fast charging, long list of standard features and – most notably of all – very keen pricing. At just $39,990 plus on-road costs, the Starray EM-i Inspire not only undercuts the Outlander PHEV ES significantly, but it’s actually the same price as the entry-level petrol Outlander ES.

4

That’s not to say that the Outlander PHEV ES is a bad purchase, because it’s still equipped with a full suite of safety features, large displays in the cabin and an industry-leading 10-year warranty (with dealer servicing) and cheap servicing. But the Outlander PHEV’s qualities are not enough to overcome a near-$20,000 price difference and if you’re searching for a plug-in hybrid mid-size SUV, the Geely Starray EM-i should definitely be on your consideration list.