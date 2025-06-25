Geely Auto Australia has announced the upcoming launch of its second model for the Australian market – the Starray EM-i, a tech-rich mid-size hybrid SUV. Following the successful debut of the all-electric Geely EX5 earlier this year, the Starray EM-i marks the brand’s latest step in expanding its new energy vehicle portfolio in Australia.

Slated to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Starray EM-i – known in China as the Galaxy Starship 7 – has already made waves in its domestic market with over 80,000 units sold since its late 2024 debut.

Built on Geely’s Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA), the SUV introduces EM-i Super Hybrid technology to Australian customers for the first time.

5

Combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine (73kW/125Nm) with a powerful electric motor (160kW/262Nm), the Starray EM-i delivers a total system output of 193kW sent exclusively to the front wheels. It also features an 18.4kWh Lithium-Iron Phosphate battery, enabling pure electric driving for daily commutes and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function supporting up to 3.3kW output — ideal for outdoor or emergency power use.

Geely Auto Australia CEO Mr Lei Li said of the new the model: “The Starray EM-i is a worthy follow-up to the Geely EX5, continuing the accessible quality, innovation, and value that customers have come to expect from Geely.”

The EM-i hybrid system supports three intelligent drive modes: Pure (EV only), Hybrid (for optimal fuel economy), and Power (combining electric and petrol power for peak performance). With a focus on electric-first operation, the EM-i offers smooth take-off, instant torque, and consistent performance regardless of battery charge, aided by advanced silicon carbide temperature management.

The GEA platform also places strong emphasis on safety, with battery units rigorously tested against extreme conditions such as saltwater immersion, subzero exposure, impact, and fire.

Further details on the Starray EM-i’s pricing and local specification are expected closer to its late-2025 launch.