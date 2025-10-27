The Ford Mustang GTD stands out as a bold reinterpretation of the classic Mustang formula: broader, lighter, more aggressively aerodynamic and engineered to rival high-end sports cars. Designed in collaboration with Multimatic, this limited-edition machine is built in Canada and destined for left-hand-drive markets only – meaning it won’t be officially offered in Australia.

At more than two metres wide (over 2,000 mm) – about 120 mm wider than the standard Mustang – the GTD’s visual transformation is dramatic. It features a race-inspired wide-body kit, flared wings, carbon-fibre roof, bonnet and doors, and an aggressive aero package including a swan-neck rear wing and under-floor diffuser. These enhancements underline the car’s serious performance intent.

Inside, the cabin mixes familiar Mustang touches with high-end upgrade cues: although you won’t find a full roll-cage or hardcore bucket seats, the GTD is marked by its handcrafted serial-number plaque, GTD-specific graphics in the instrument cluster, and racing-derived materials throughout.

In “Sport” driving mode the car feels surprisingly composed for something so extreme. But when you switch into “Track” mode (which can only be selected from standstill), the GTD transforms outright: the adaptive suspension drops the ride height (by about 40 mm at the front and 30 mm at the rear), hydraulic spring pre-loads increase, and the full active aero kicks in – delivering substantial downforce, razor-sharp responses and serious cornering capability.

Under the bonnet is a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 developed from Ford’s GT3 racing programme. In U.S. testing it is credited with 815 bhp (~607 kW) and a top speed of around 325 km/h. The drivetrain features a rear-mounted dual-clutch 8-speed transaxle and carbon-fibre driveshaft, enabling near 50/50 weight distribution. Stopping power comes from carbon-ceramic brakes, and the aero system includes a DRS-style drag-reduction mode for straights.

Driving it hard on track reveals the GTD’s capacity: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres find grip quickly, chassis responses are sharp and unyielding, and the overall package feels far removed from any ordinary muscle car. Some might prefer the textbook precision of a rival like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, but the Mustang GTD delivers character, rawness and personality in abundance.

While Australia-based buyers cannot access the model via the local importer, some enthusiasts may import privately. Either way, the Mustang GTD remains an extraordinary effort by Ford to re-engineer an icon for the highest levels of performance.