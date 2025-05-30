In a land with a lot of open road and a love of high-powered vehicles, speeding and the enforcement of speed limits will always be an issue for discussion.

But did you know that there’s a considerable difference in the amount you’ll pay in fines and how many points deduction you’ll cop on your licence depending on which state you’re caught speeding in? Read more below to find out much speeding will cost you in each Australian state:

ACT:

Offence Fine Demerit points/suspension Exceed speed by less than15km/h $316 1 point Exceed speed by less than 15km/h in a school zone $342 1 point Exceed speed between 15km/h and 30km/h $468 3 points Exceed speed between 15km/h and 30km.h in a school zone $511 3 points Exceed speed between 30km/h and 45km/h $700 4 points Exceed speed between 30km/h and 45km/h in a school zone $799 4 points Exceed speed by more than 45km/h $1841 6 points Exceed speed by more than 45km/h in a school zone $2136 6 points

New South Wales:

Offence Fine Demerit points/suspension Exceed speed by less than 10km/h $128 1 point (4pts for L- and P-platers) Exceed speed by less than 10km/h in a school zone $211 2 points (5 pts for L- and P-platers) Exceed speed by more than 10km/h $295 3 points (4 pts for L- and P-platers) Exceed speed by more than 10km/h in a school zone $379 4 points (5 pts for L- and P-platers) Exceed speed by more than 20km/h $507 4 points Exceed speed by more than 20km/h in a school zone $632 5 points Exceed speed by more than 30km/h $970 5 points (plus 3mths suspension for L- and P-platers) Exceed speed by more than 30km/h in a school zone $1224 6 points (plus 3mths suspension for L- and P-platers) Exceed speed by more than 45km/h $2616 6 points + 6 months licence suspension Exceed speed by more than 45 km/h in a school zone $2778 7 months + 6 months licence suspension

NT:

Offence Fine Demerit points/suspension Exceed speed by less than 15km/h $150 1 point Exceed speed by more than 15km/h but less than 30km/h $300 3 points Exceed speed by more than 30km/h but less than 45km/h $600 4 points Exceed speed by more than 45km/h $1000 6 points

Queensland:

Offence Fine Demerit points/suspension Exceed speed by less than 11km/h $309 1 point Exceed speed by more than 11km/h but less than 20km/h $464 3 points Exceed speed by more than 20km/h but less than 30km/h $696 4 points Exceed speed by more than 40km/h $1780 8 points + 6 mths suspension

South Australia:

Offence Fine Demerit points/suspension Exceed speed by less than 10km/h $196 2 points Exceed speed by more than 10km/h but less than 20km/h $442 3 points Exceed speed by more than 20km/h but less than 30km/h $899 5 points Exceed speed by more than 30km/h $1635 7 points Exceed speed by more than 45km/h $1840 9 points + 6 months suspension

Tasmania:

Offence Fine Demerit points/suspension Exceed speed by less than 10km/h $98 2 points Exceed speed by more than 10km/h but less than 14km/h $146 2 points Exceed speed by more than 15km/h but less than 22km/h $195 3 points Exceed speed by more than 23km/h but less than 29km/h $341 3 points Exceed speed by more than 30km/h and 37km/h $585 5 points Exceed speed by more than 38km/h and 44km/h $829 6 points + 3 months suspension Exceed speed by more than 45km/h $1121 6 months + 4 months suspension

Victoria:

Offence Fine Demerit points/suspension Exceed speed by less than 10km/h $240 1 point Exceed speed by more than 10km/h but less than 24km/h $385 3 points Exceed speed by more than 20km/h but less than 24km/h in a 110km/h zone $385 3 months licence suspension Exceed speed by more than 25km/h but less than 29km/h $529 3 months licence suspension Exceed speed by more than 30km/h and 34km/h $625 3 months licence suspension Exceed speed by more than 35km/h and 39km/h $721 6 months suspension Exceed speed by more than 40km/h and 44km/h $817 6 months suspension Exceed speed by more than 45km/h $962 12 months suspension

Western Australia: