In a land with a lot of open road and a love of high-powered vehicles, speeding and the enforcement of speed limits will always be an issue for discussion.

But did you know that there’s a considerable difference in the amount you’ll pay in fines and how many points deduction you’ll cop on your licence depending on which state you’re caught speeding in? Read more below to find out much speeding will cost you in each Australian state:

ACT:

OffenceFineDemerit points/suspension
Exceed speed by less than15km/h$3161 point
Exceed speed by less than 15km/h in a school zone$3421 point
Exceed speed between 15km/h and 30km/h$4683 points
Exceed speed between 15km/h and 30km.h in a school zone$5113 points
Exceed speed between 30km/h and 45km/h$7004 points
Exceed speed between 30km/h and 45km/h in a school zone$7994 points
Exceed speed by more than 45km/h$18416 points
Exceed speed by more than 45km/h in a school zone$21366 points

New South Wales:

OffenceFineDemerit points/suspension
Exceed speed by less than 10km/h$1281 point (4pts for L- and P-platers)
Exceed speed by less than 10km/h in a school zone$2112 points (5 pts for L- and P-platers)
Exceed speed by more than 10km/h$2953 points (4 pts for L- and P-platers)
Exceed speed by more than 10km/h in a school zone$3794 points (5 pts for L- and P-platers)
Exceed speed by more than 20km/h$5074 points
Exceed speed by more than 20km/h in a school zone$6325 points
Exceed speed by more than 30km/h$9705 points (plus 3mths suspension for L- and P-platers)
Exceed speed by more than 30km/h in a school zone$12246 points (plus 3mths suspension for L- and P-platers)
Exceed speed by more than 45km/h$26166 points + 6 months licence suspension
Exceed speed by more than 45 km/h in a school zone$27787 months + 6 months licence suspension

NT:

OffenceFineDemerit points/suspension
Exceed speed by less than 15km/h$1501 point
Exceed speed by more than 15km/h but less than 30km/h$3003 points
Exceed speed by more than 30km/h but less than 45km/h$6004 points
Exceed speed by more than 45km/h$10006 points

Queensland:

OffenceFineDemerit points/suspension
Exceed speed by less than 11km/h$3091 point
Exceed speed by more than 11km/h but less than 20km/h$4643 points
Exceed speed by more than 20km/h but less than 30km/h$6964 points
Exceed speed by more than 40km/h$17808 points + 6 mths suspension

South Australia:

OffenceFineDemerit points/suspension
Exceed speed by less than 10km/h$1962 points
Exceed speed by more than 10km/h but less than 20km/h$4423 points
Exceed speed by more than 20km/h but less than 30km/h$8995 points
Exceed speed by more than 30km/h$16357 points
Exceed speed by more than 45km/h$18409 points + 6 months suspension

Tasmania:

OffenceFineDemerit points/suspension
Exceed speed by less than 10km/h$982 points
Exceed speed by more than 10km/h but less than 14km/h$1462 points
Exceed speed by more than 15km/h but less than 22km/h$1953 points
Exceed speed by more than 23km/h but less than 29km/h$3413 points
Exceed speed by more than 30km/h and 37km/h$5855 points
Exceed speed by more than 38km/h and 44km/h$8296 points + 3 months suspension
Exceed speed by more than 45km/h$11216 months + 4 months suspension

Victoria:

OffenceFineDemerit points/suspension
Exceed speed by less than 10km/h$2401 point
Exceed speed by more than 10km/h but less than 24km/h$3853 points
Exceed speed by more than 20km/h but less than 24km/h in a 110km/h zone$3853 months licence suspension
Exceed speed by more than 25km/h but less than 29km/h$5293 months licence suspension
Exceed speed by more than 30km/h and 34km/h$6253 months licence suspension
Exceed speed by more than 35km/h and 39km/h$7216 months suspension
Exceed speed by more than 40km/h and 44km/h$8176 months suspension
Exceed speed by more than 45km/h$96212 months suspension

Western Australia:

OffenceFineDemerit points/suspension
Exceed speed by less than 9km/h$1000 points
Exceed speed by more than 9km/h but less than 19km/h$2002 points
Exceed speed by more than 19km/h but less than 29km/h$4003 points
Exceed speed by more than 29km/h but less than 40km/h$8006 points
Exceed speed by more than 40km/h$12007 points