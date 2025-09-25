Queensland’s artificial intelligence-powered cameras, which detect drivers using mobile phones or failing to wear seatbelts, are facing scrutiny over privacy and oversight shortcomings.

A review by the Queensland Audit Office found the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) had not properly assessed the ethical risks associated with the program, reports Yahoo News Australia. According to the report, safeguards such as human review processes may not be robust enough to ensure fairness before fines are issued.

The investigation also criticised the state’s wider AI governance, noting that the Department of Customer Services, Open Data and Small and Family Business – responsible for the government’s AI ethics framework – has limited oversight of how agencies actually deploy such technologies.

It also found that the phone and seatbelt camera program bypassed the required ethical checks before its launch, leaving questions unanswered around image recognition accuracy, how driver photographs are stored, and whether human input is sufficient in decision-making.

The scale of the program is significant. In 2024 alone, the AI cameras conducted more than 208 million assessments. Around 137,000 cases were reviewed manually, leading to 114,000 fines being issued and generating revenue exceeding $137 million.

Despite the findings, Transport Minister Brent Mickelberg defended the system, telling Yahoo News Australia that existing safeguards are in place. “The privacy of Queenslanders is something we take extremely seriously,” he said.

He added that TMR is already addressing the recommendations from the Audit Office. “The Department has existing governance arrangements in place for the Mobile Phone and Seatbelt Technology program, which are well-positioned to manage ethical risks,” Mickelberg said.

The minister also confirmed to the outlet that a new AI Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen oversight and provide greater privacy protections for motorists.

The report highlights the growing tension between the benefits of AI-driven enforcement and the risks posed to privacy, with Queensland now under pressure to ensure its road safety programs align with broader ethical standards.