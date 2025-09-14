A Melbourne driver’s query about a strange electronic device spotted beneath the number plate of a vehicle at a red light has been answered. The commuter shared an image online showing the device, which displayed the car’s speed as it moved.

“What are these used for exactly?” the driver asked.

According to the Department of Justice and Community Safety (DoJ), the answer is straightforward. A spokesperson confirmed to Yahoo News that the display is part of Victoria’s road camera testing program, used to verify the accuracy of the state’s speed enforcement network.

“All road safety cameras are tested and maintained regularly by independent officers to ensure accuracy of offence detection and integrity of equipment,” the spokesperson said.

2

The vehicle in the photo bore an “SGS” plate, referencing the independent company contracted by the DoJ to conduct these checks. Officials explained the system compares the displayed speed to the measurements taken by in-road sensors, ensuring both the images and readings produced by safety cameras are correct.

The method has been used for more than 15 years, with Victoria’s testing regime said to “exceed” the standards required by law. “Victoria’s road safety camera program plays a critical role in changing driver behaviour and saving lives,” the spokesperson said.

Speeding remains one of the leading contributors to crashes nationwide. Dr Chris Stokes, a researcher at the University of Adelaide, told Yahoo News that speed is a factor in “99 per cent of crashes.” “The faster you hit an object, the harder the impact is going to be,” he said.

Authorities say robust testing of cameras is vital as part of efforts to halve road deaths by 2030 and eliminate them entirely by 2050.