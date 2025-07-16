New South Wales’ introduction of average speed cameras targeting light vehicles has already had a substantial effect on reducing speeding, with recent trial data showing a marked drop in driver offences even before fines were issued.

After a nine-week testing phase, Transport for NSW has confirmed that speeding incidents decreased by an average of 38 per cent across two high-risk regional corridors, reported Yahoo News.

These new average speed enforcement cameras – located on a 15km stretch of the Pacific Highway between Kew and Lake Innes and a 16km section of the Hume Highway between Coolac and Gundagai –are the first of their kind in NSW to apply penalties to light vehicle drivers. Previously, average speed cameras were used exclusively to monitor trucks and other heavy vehicles in the state.

The technology, known as point-to-point enforcement, calculates a vehicle’s average speed between two fixed locations. If the result exceeds the posted speed limit, a fine is automatically triggered.

This approach is widely regarded as one of the most effective tools for reducing speeding-related incidents and is already in use across several Australian states, as well as in countries such as the UK, Norway, Italy, and the Netherlands.

From July 1, the trial transitioned to full enforcement mode. Motorists caught speeding by the cameras now face fines of up to $2,959 and the loss of six demerit points, depending on the severity of the offence.

But what’s notable is the degree of compliance before enforcement officially began. Transport for NSW observed a 48 per cent drop in speeding on the Pacific Highway by the end of week seven of the trial, with just one in 235 drivers exceeding the limit. On the Hume Highway, speeding dropped by 37 per cent, with only one in 194 drivers caught speeding. Across the full trial period, a steady 38 per cent average reduction in speeding was maintained between the two routes.

“This shows that motorists were taking the cameras seriously even without the threat of fines,” a state government spokesperson told Yahoo. Authorities say the initiative has already delivered “a big drop in speeding at both sites”.

All revenue generated by the new cameras, as with other traffic enforcement measures, will be directed to the Community Road Safety Fund, which supports education and road safety programs throughout NSW.

By discouraging excessive speeds over longer distances rather than single moments, average speed cameras are predicted to not only improve compliance but also enhance safety outcomes. The trial results suggest a further expansion of the program could be on the horizon in NSW, at least.