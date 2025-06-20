Motorists in New South Wales are being urged to pay close attention to their speed, with major changes to road enforcement coming into effect from July 1.

Two key average speed camera locations – until now operating in trial mode – will begin issuing fines to light vehicle drivers, marking a significant shift in the state’s road safety approach.

These cameras, located on the Pacific Highway between Kew and Lake Innes (15 km) and on the Hume Highway between Coolac and Gundagai (16 km), will become the first in NSW to enforce average speed limits for cars and light vehicles. Previously, all average speed detection systems in the state targeted heavy vehicles only.

Unlike traditional speed cameras, these systems calculate a vehicle’s average speed over a distance by recording the time it passes two checkpoints. If the calculated average speed exceeds the legal limit, a fine and demerit points will apply.

Penalties can be severe, with fines for light vehicle drivers ranging from $145 and one demerit point (for under 10 km/h over the limit) to $2959 and six demerit points (for speeding over 45 km/h above the limit). Learner and P-plate drivers face harsher penalties at the lower thresholds, and all fines may increase from July 1 in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Transport for NSW says the initiative is intended to save lives by encouraging consistent speed compliance across long stretches of road. “Average speed safety cameras are designed to prevent speeding over distance – not just at camera points,” a spokesperson said.

However, not everyone agrees with the approach. Lawyer Hayder Shkara told Yahoo News the system would penalise “everyday drivers” who unintentionally drift above the limit.

“This doesn’t stop the hoon who slams the brakes when they see a cop – it catches the driver going a few kilometres over during long trips,” he told Yahoo News. He also raised concerns that drivers might become overly focused on their speedometer at the expense of broader road awareness.

With letters sent to local residents and public notices online, authorities are warning all motorists to be aware of the new rules – and ensure they’re driving within the limit when enforcement begins July 1.