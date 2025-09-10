Red light cameras have been operating in New South Wales for more than 40 years, yet new figures show they are catching more drivers than ever before.

According to 9 News, the state’s 247 cameras, placed at high-risk intersections, continue to record thousands of offences each year despite hefty fines and the dangers of ignoring traffic signals.

Centre for Road Safety chief Bernard Carlon told the outlet that the consequences of running a red light can be catastrophic. “If that crash happens at 70km/h, you’ll only have a 20 per cent chance you’ll survive that crash,” he said. “If it happens at 50km/h, there’s a 90 per cent chance you’ll survive. Just think about the consequences of tragically taking someone’s life and slow down, obey the signals, stop the red light running.”

The Victoria Road and Darling Street intersection in Rozelle is one of Sydney’s worst blackspots (via Google Maps)

The dangers are reflected in the state’s road toll. Each year, more than 100 people are seriously injured due to red light offences. Last year, three people lost their lives in such crashes.

The latest statistics show Sydney’s most notorious black spots. The Victoria Road and Darling Street intersection in Rozelle recorded almost 3000 fines since January. The Stacey Street and Hume Highway junction in Bankstown was close behind, with 2799 drivers booked. Meanwhile, the Elizabeth and Park streets intersection in the city saw 2490 infringements.

Officials say the cameras are making a measurable difference. Figures reveal that red light cameras have reduced deaths at intersections and cut serious injuries by more than 50 per cent since being introduced.

Despite this, thousands of motorists are still willing to take the risk. Running a red light attracts a minimum fine of $562 and three demerit points.

Carlon told 9 News the message is simple: “Just stop. That few seconds you think you’re saving isn’t worth the cost of someone’s life, or your own.”

Authorities hope the latest data will serve as a reminder that while technology can help reduce risk, driver behaviour remains the key to preventing avoidable tragedy on NSW roads.