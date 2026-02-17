Tesla has introduced its Grok artificial intelligence chatbot to the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV, adding expanded voice-control capability and a range of selectable “personalities” – some of which are restricted to adults.

Developed by xAI, a company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Grok is designed to function as an in-car conversational assistant. It can program the navigation system, suggest alternate routes and highlight nearby points of interest.

Drivers can also ask it to explain dashboard alerts, provide driving tips or answer general knowledge questions spanning subjects such as science, history and philosophy.

Like other AI systems now appearing in new vehicles, Grok responds to natural language commands rather than fixed prompts, aiming to deliver a more conversational interaction.

Tesla allows owners to choose from multiple Grok “modes”. Standard options include Assistant, Language Tutor, Therapist, Storyteller and Meditation. There are also novelty modes such as Conspiracy and Doctor, alongside child-friendly settings including Kids Story Time and Kids Trivia Game.

In addition, several 18+ personality settings are available, including Unhinged, Motivation, Argumentative, Romantic and Sexy. Tesla has not detailed how these modes are moderated while driving.

The company says conversations with Grok are anonymous and not linked to a specific vehicle. Users can also select different voice profiles, including male and female tones.

Grok is being rolled out to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, with the larger Model S and Model X set to receive the feature via over-the-air update. Access requires a Premium Connectivity subscription or a stable Wi-Fi connection, and the system can be activated through steering wheel controls or the central touchscreen.