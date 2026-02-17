Volkswagen Australia has confirmed local pricing and key details for two new plug-in hybrid SUVs, the Tiguan eHybrid and the larger Tayron eHybrid, as the brand broadens its electrified range.

Both models use Volkswagen’s latest plug-in hybrid system, combining a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and a 19.7kWh battery. Depending on the variant, total system outputs are 150kW or 200kW.

The claimed electric-only driving range sits between 113 and 117 kilometres (WLTP), enough to cover typical weekday commuting without using petrol. When operating as a hybrid, combined fuel consumption is rated at between 1.6 and 1.8L/100km under laboratory testing conditions.

AC charging is supported at up to 11kW, while DC fast charging at up to 40kW allows quicker top-ups than previous Volkswagen plug-in hybrids.

Although the Tiguan eHybrid and Tayron eHybrid share their underlying technology, they are aimed at different buyers. The Tiguan remains Volkswagen’s core midsize SUV, offering a relatively compact footprint suited to urban driving while retaining a high-quality interior and practical layout.

The Tayron sits above it in size and positioning, with a larger body and a substantial 705-litre luggage capacity. With its own design identity and more generous proportions, it targets families seeking additional space without stepping into the large SUV segment.

Both models will be offered in Elegance and R-Line grades, bringing Volkswagen’s latest digital interfaces and driver assistance systems. The plug-in hybrid system is intended to deliver smooth electric commuting, longer-distance touring flexibility and everyday SUV usability in one package.

The Tiguan eHybrid and Tayron eHybrid are due in Australian showrooms in the second quarter of 2026, with orders set to open shortly as part of Volkswagen’s broader electrification rollout.

Pricing*

Tiguan 150TSI eHybrid Elegance $64,590 Tiguan 200TSI eHybrid R-Line $74,550 Tayron 150TSI eHybrid Elegance $62,390 Tayron 200TSI eHybrid R Line $76,550

*Manufacturer’s recommended retail price (incl. GST)

Options

Optional equipment for Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid:

Metallic Paint: $800

Premium Metallic Paint: $1,100

Panoramic Sunroof (Elegance, R-Line): $2,100

Black Style Package ( R-Line): $1,500

Optional equipment for Volkswagen Tayron eHybrid:

Metallic Paint: $800

Premium Metallic Paint: $1,100

Sunroof (Elegance, R-Line): $2,100

Sound & Vision Package (Elegance): $4,200

Black Style Package (R-Line): $1,500