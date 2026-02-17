First announced back in November 2025, the 2026 Nissan X-Trail range has arrived in Australiasporting an updated look with revised styling, new features across the range and longer 15,000km yearly service intervals.

The price for Nissan’s mid-size SUV is also now $1150 more than before, starting at $38,140 plus on-road costs.

Styling changes for the updated X-Trail include a new front fascia with an enlarged grille, restyled bumpers, new 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels from the ST-L grade and upwards, and new ‘Deep Blue Ocean’ and ‘Everest White’ paint options.

Nissan has added more standard equipment across the X-Trail range, with the entry-level ST earning the most. The ST gains a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rain-sensing automatic wipers and a wireless phone charger, with the ST-L gaining a new alloy wheel design, 10-way electric front seats, and 3D and bonnet transparent views for its 360-degree camera.

Nissan has made no mechanical changes, with the majority of the range using a 135kW/244Nm 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a CVT automatic transmission and either front- or all-wheel drive. Combined fuel consumption is still rated at 7.4L/100km for the FWD X-Trail or 7.8L/100km for the AWD.

Also available is Nissan’s ‘e-Power’ hybrid drivetrain, which sees a 106kW/250Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine used as a generator to power a 150kW/330Nm front and 100kW/195Nm rear electric motor. Nissan claims combined power of 157kW and combined fuel consumption of 6.1L/100km.

Importantly, the X-Trail range’s annual service intervals are now every 15,000km and not the previous 10,000km. That is now more convenient for drivers who travel over 10,000km annually and matches the industry standard.

2026 Nissan X-Trail pricing (plus on-road costs):

ST 2WD five-seat $38,140 (+ $1150) ST AWD five-seat $41,140 (+ $1150) ST-L 2WD five-seat $42,615 (+ $1150) ST-L AWD seven-seat $45,715 (+ $1150) ST-L e-Power hybrid AWD five-seat $48,915 (+$1150) Ti AWD five-seat $51,415 (+ $1150) Ti e-Power hybrid AWD five-seat $54,415 (+ $1150) Ti-L AWD five-seat $54,415 (+ $1150) Ti-L e-Power hybrid AWD five-seat $58,215 (+ $1150)

2026 Nissan X-Trail ST standard equipment:

17-inch alloy wheels

Dusk- and rain-activated automatic LED headlights

Rain-sensing wipers (new to ST and ST-L)

Heated/auto-folding mirrors

Keyless entry with push-button start

Manual air-conditioning with rear air vents

7.0-inch digital instrument screen with analogue dials

12.3-inch touchscreen (new to ST)

NissanConnect live services

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (new to ST)

Wireless phone charger (new to ST)

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Traffic sign recognition

Low-speed rear automatic braking

Rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

X-Trail ST-L model adds:

18-inch alloy wheels

Adaptive lane guidance

Satellite navigation

360-degree camera with 3D and transparent front views (new to ST-L)

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Front parking sensors

Leather-accented seat upholstery and steering wheel

Silver roof rails

Rear privacy glass

Auto-dimming rear mirror

Heated front seats

10-way electric front seats (new to ST-L)

e-Power adds low-speed pedestrian noise, tyre repair kit, active noise cancellation and black front grille accent

X-Trail Ti model adds:

19-inch alloy wheels

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

10.8-inch head-up display

Panoramic glass roof

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Adaptive high beam

Powered tailgate

Inbuilt rear door sunshades (new to Ti)

Digital rear mirror

Ambient lighting in the centre console

Silver and chrome exterior trim pieces

X-Trail Ti-L model adds:

Quilted nappa leather upholstery

Heated steering wheel and outboard rear seats

10-speaker Bose sound system

Driver’s seat and mirror memory

Mirror auto-tilting in reverse gear

Remote start

Ambient lighting on the front doors

The 2026 Nissan X-Trail range is now on sale with local deliveries to commence soon.