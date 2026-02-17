First announced back in November 2025, the 2026 Nissan X-Trail range has arrived in Australiasporting an updated look with revised styling, new features across the range and longer 15,000km yearly service intervals.
The price for Nissan’s mid-size SUV is also now $1150 more than before, starting at $38,140 plus on-road costs.
Styling changes for the updated X-Trail include a new front fascia with an enlarged grille, restyled bumpers, new 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels from the ST-L grade and upwards, and new ‘Deep Blue Ocean’ and ‘Everest White’ paint options.
Nissan has added more standard equipment across the X-Trail range, with the entry-level ST earning the most. The ST gains a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rain-sensing automatic wipers and a wireless phone charger, with the ST-L gaining a new alloy wheel design, 10-way electric front seats, and 3D and bonnet transparent views for its 360-degree camera.
Nissan has made no mechanical changes, with the majority of the range using a 135kW/244Nm 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a CVT automatic transmission and either front- or all-wheel drive. Combined fuel consumption is still rated at 7.4L/100km for the FWD X-Trail or 7.8L/100km for the AWD.
Also available is Nissan’s ‘e-Power’ hybrid drivetrain, which sees a 106kW/250Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine used as a generator to power a 150kW/330Nm front and 100kW/195Nm rear electric motor. Nissan claims combined power of 157kW and combined fuel consumption of 6.1L/100km.
Importantly, the X-Trail range’s annual service intervals are now every 15,000km and not the previous 10,000km. That is now more convenient for drivers who travel over 10,000km annually and matches the industry standard.
2026 Nissan X-Trail pricing (plus on-road costs):
|ST 2WD five-seat
|$38,140 (+ $1150)
|ST AWD five-seat
|$41,140 (+ $1150)
|ST-L 2WD five-seat
|$42,615 (+ $1150)
|ST-L AWD seven-seat
|$45,715 (+ $1150)
|ST-L e-Power hybrid AWD five-seat
|$48,915 (+$1150)
|Ti AWD five-seat
|$51,415 (+ $1150)
|Ti e-Power hybrid AWD five-seat
|$54,415 (+ $1150)
|Ti-L AWD five-seat
|$54,415 (+ $1150)
|Ti-L e-Power hybrid AWD five-seat
|$58,215 (+ $1150)
2026 Nissan X-Trail ST standard equipment:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk- and rain-activated automatic LED headlights
- Rain-sensing wipers (new to ST and ST-L)
- Heated/auto-folding mirrors
- Keyless entry with push-button start
- Manual air-conditioning with rear air vents
- 7.0-inch digital instrument screen with analogue dials
- 12.3-inch touchscreen (new to ST)
- NissanConnect live services
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (new to ST)
- Wireless phone charger (new to ST)
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- Traffic sign recognition
- Low-speed rear automatic braking
- Rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
X-Trail ST-L model adds:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Satellite navigation
- 360-degree camera with 3D and transparent front views (new to ST-L)
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Front parking sensors
- Leather-accented seat upholstery and steering wheel
- Silver roof rails
- Rear privacy glass
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
- Heated front seats
- 10-way electric front seats (new to ST-L)
- e-Power adds low-speed pedestrian noise, tyre repair kit, active noise cancellation and black front grille accent
X-Trail Ti model adds:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 10.8-inch head-up display
- Panoramic glass roof
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Adaptive high beam
- Powered tailgate
- Inbuilt rear door sunshades (new to Ti)
- Digital rear mirror
- Ambient lighting in the centre console
- Silver and chrome exterior trim pieces
X-Trail Ti-L model adds:
- Quilted nappa leather upholstery
- Heated steering wheel and outboard rear seats
- 10-speaker Bose sound system
- Driver’s seat and mirror memory
- Mirror auto-tilting in reverse gear
- Remote start
- Ambient lighting on the front doors
The 2026 Nissan X-Trail range is now on sale with local deliveries to commence soon.
We recommend
-
Best Medium SUVs
Best Medium SUVs 2025: Hybrid
From Nissan’s innovative e-Power to Subaru’s new Forester Hybrid and MG's popular HS, these SUVs combine fuel efficiency, space and comfort, redefining practicality and performance for families in 2025.
-
News
2025 Nissan X-Trail facelift revealed with new Nismo-tuned variant
Minor midlife changes have been ushered in for Nissan’s X-Trail mid-sizer SUV, including a new Nismo variant.
-
News
Nissan X-Trail: Price cuts to mark 23 years of Australian sales
Nissan X-Trail sales hit 320,000 units in Australia as it celebrates its 23rd anniversary of local sales with product discounts.