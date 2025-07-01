Nissan Australia has announced pricing for the MY25 Nissan X-Trail range, with prices cut up to $3000 to celebrate its 23rd year of local sales. Originally launched in Australia in 2001, the X-Trail is now in its fourth generation and has sold over 320,000 units locally.

In Australia, two drivetrains are available in the Nissan X-Trail: a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or a turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder ‘e-Power’ hybrid. Both use a CVT automatic gearbox and both front- and all-wheel drive drivetrains are available on the petrol engine, with the hybrid exclusively all-wheel drive. 

A seven-seat layout is standard on all-wheel drive ST and ST-L models, with every other model featuring five seats instead. 

The original X-Trail launched in Australia in 2001 as Nissan’s rival to the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 and is now in its fourth generation, which launched here in 2022. Nissan has sold over 320,000 X-Trails in Australia.

“Across four generations and more than two decades, the Nissan X-Trail has delivered practicality, versatility, adventure and fun to hundreds of thousands of Australian families – a legacy that we couldn’t be prouder of,” says Andrew Humberstone, Vice President and Managing Director, Nissan Oceania. 

“This year, as we celebrate the X-Trail’s 23rd, or Ni San, anniversary in Australia, we’re able to deliver even more value, right across the range, which makes X-Trail ownership more accessible than ever.”

2025 Nissan X-Trail pricing (plus on-road costs): 

ST 2WD$36,990 (-$1035)
ST AWD$39,990 (-$1075)
ST-L 2WD$41,465 (-$3000)
ST-L AWD$44,565 (-$3000)
ST-L e-Power AWD$47,765 (-$3000)
N-Trek 2WD$46,060 (-$3000)
N-Trek AWD$49,160 (-$3000)
Ti AWD$50,265 (-$1000)
Ti e-Power AWD:$53,265 (-$2200)
Ti-L AWD$53,265 (-$2200)
Ti-L e-Power AWD$57,065 (-$2200)

Nissan X-Trail ST standard equipment: 

  • 17-inch alloy wheels with a space-saver spare wheel
  • Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic LED headlights
  • Roof rails
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • 8.0-inch touchscreen with DAB+ digital radio
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Six-speaker sound system
  • 4x USB ports
  • 7x airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cycle detection
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
  • Door exit warning
  • Blind-spot monitoring with automatic braking
  • Cross traffic alert with automatic braking 
  • Auto high beam
  • Reversing camera
ST-L model adds:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Leather steering wheel
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Synthetic leather upholstery
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Satellite navigation
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Adaptive lane guidance
  • Heated front seats
  • 360-degree camera
  • Front parking sensors

N-Trek model adds:

  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s screen
  • 10.8-inch head-up display
  • Black exterior detailing
  • Waterproof seats
  • Front underbody protection 
  • Wireless phone charger
Ti model adds:

  • Upgraded LED headlights with adaptive high beam
  • Leather upholstery
  • Hands-free electric bootlid
  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Rear camera mirror
  • 10-way electric driver’s seat
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control

Ti-L model adds:

  • 10-speaker Bose sound system
  • 20-inch alloy wheels (e-Power only)
  • Quilted Nappa leather upholstery
  • Heated steering wheel, rear seats
  • Memory front seats and mirrors
  • Ambient lighting
  • Remote engine start
  • Rear door sunshades 