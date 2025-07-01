Nissan Australia has announced pricing for the MY25 Nissan X-Trail range, with prices cut up to $3000 to celebrate its 23rd year of local sales. Originally launched in Australia in 2001, the X-Trail is now in its fourth generation and has sold over 320,000 units locally.

In Australia, two drivetrains are available in the Nissan X-Trail: a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or a turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder ‘e-Power’ hybrid. Both use a CVT automatic gearbox and both front- and all-wheel drive drivetrains are available on the petrol engine, with the hybrid exclusively all-wheel drive.

A seven-seat layout is standard on all-wheel drive ST and ST-L models, with every other model featuring five seats instead.

The original X-Trail launched in Australia in 2001 as Nissan’s rival to the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 and is now in its fourth generation, which launched here in 2022. Nissan has sold over 320,000 X-Trails in Australia.

“Across four generations and more than two decades, the Nissan X-Trail has delivered practicality, versatility, adventure and fun to hundreds of thousands of Australian families – a legacy that we couldn’t be prouder of,” says Andrew Humberstone, Vice President and Managing Director, Nissan Oceania.

“This year, as we celebrate the X-Trail’s 23rd, or Ni San, anniversary in Australia, we’re able to deliver even more value, right across the range, which makes X-Trail ownership more accessible than ever.”

2025 Nissan X-Trail pricing (plus on-road costs):

ST 2WD $36,990 (-$1035) ST AWD $39,990 (-$1075) ST-L 2WD $41,465 (-$3000) ST-L AWD $44,565 (-$3000) ST-L e-Power AWD $47,765 (-$3000) N-Trek 2WD $46,060 (-$3000) N-Trek AWD $49,160 (-$3000) Ti AWD $50,265 (-$1000) Ti e-Power AWD: $53,265 (-$2200) Ti-L AWD $53,265 (-$2200) Ti-L e-Power AWD $57,065 (-$2200)

Nissan X-Trail ST standard equipment:

17-inch alloy wheels with a space-saver spare wheel

Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic LED headlights

Roof rails

Keyless entry with push button start

8.0-inch touchscreen with DAB+ digital radio

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Six-speaker sound system

4x USB ports

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cycle detection

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Door exit warning

Blind-spot monitoring with automatic braking

Cross traffic alert with automatic braking

Auto high beam

Reversing camera

ST-L model adds:

18-inch alloy wheels

Leather steering wheel

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Synthetic leather upholstery

Rear privacy glass

Satellite navigation

12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Adaptive lane guidance

Heated front seats

360-degree camera

Front parking sensors

N-Trek model adds:

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

12.3-inch digital driver’s screen

10.8-inch head-up display

Black exterior detailing

Waterproof seats

Front underbody protection

Wireless phone charger

Ti model adds:

Upgraded LED headlights with adaptive high beam

Leather upholstery

Hands-free electric bootlid

19-inch alloy wheels

Rear camera mirror

10-way electric driver’s seat

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Ti-L model adds: