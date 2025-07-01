Nissan Australia has announced pricing for the MY25 Nissan X-Trail range, with prices cut up to $3000 to celebrate its 23rd year of local sales. Originally launched in Australia in 2001, the X-Trail is now in its fourth generation and has sold over 320,000 units locally.
In Australia, two drivetrains are available in the Nissan X-Trail: a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or a turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder ‘e-Power’ hybrid. Both use a CVT automatic gearbox and both front- and all-wheel drive drivetrains are available on the petrol engine, with the hybrid exclusively all-wheel drive.
A seven-seat layout is standard on all-wheel drive ST and ST-L models, with every other model featuring five seats instead.
The original X-Trail launched in Australia in 2001 as Nissan’s rival to the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 and is now in its fourth generation, which launched here in 2022. Nissan has sold over 320,000 X-Trails in Australia.
“Across four generations and more than two decades, the Nissan X-Trail has delivered practicality, versatility, adventure and fun to hundreds of thousands of Australian families – a legacy that we couldn’t be prouder of,” says Andrew Humberstone, Vice President and Managing Director, Nissan Oceania.
“This year, as we celebrate the X-Trail’s 23rd, or Ni San, anniversary in Australia, we’re able to deliver even more value, right across the range, which makes X-Trail ownership more accessible than ever.”
2025 Nissan X-Trail pricing (plus on-road costs):
|ST 2WD
|$36,990 (-$1035)
|ST AWD
|$39,990 (-$1075)
|ST-L 2WD
|$41,465 (-$3000)
|ST-L AWD
|$44,565 (-$3000)
|ST-L e-Power AWD
|$47,765 (-$3000)
|N-Trek 2WD
|$46,060 (-$3000)
|N-Trek AWD
|$49,160 (-$3000)
|Ti AWD
|$50,265 (-$1000)
|Ti e-Power AWD:
|$53,265 (-$2200)
|Ti-L AWD
|$53,265 (-$2200)
|Ti-L e-Power AWD
|$57,065 (-$2200)
Nissan X-Trail ST standard equipment:
- 17-inch alloy wheels with a space-saver spare wheel
- Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic LED headlights
- Roof rails
- Keyless entry with push button start
- 8.0-inch touchscreen with DAB+ digital radio
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Six-speaker sound system
- 4x USB ports
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cycle detection
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Door exit warning
- Blind-spot monitoring with automatic braking
- Cross traffic alert with automatic braking
- Auto high beam
- Reversing camera
ST-L model adds:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Leather steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Rear privacy glass
- Satellite navigation
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Heated front seats
- 360-degree camera
- Front parking sensors
N-Trek model adds:
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s screen
- 10.8-inch head-up display
- Black exterior detailing
- Waterproof seats
- Front underbody protection
- Wireless phone charger
Ti model adds:
- Upgraded LED headlights with adaptive high beam
- Leather upholstery
- Hands-free electric bootlid
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Rear camera mirror
- 10-way electric driver’s seat
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
Ti-L model adds:
- 10-speaker Bose sound system
- 20-inch alloy wheels (e-Power only)
- Quilted Nappa leather upholstery
- Heated steering wheel, rear seats
- Memory front seats and mirrors
- Ambient lighting
- Remote engine start
- Rear door sunshades
Top 10 biggest mid-size SUV boots
They dominate the new car market but for buyers who prize storage space, what are the top 10 mid-size SUVs when it comes to boot size? The answer may surprise you...
Nissan X-Trail: Discover the full range with the WhichCar guide
One of over 20 entrants in the medium SUV segment, the Nissan X-Trail offers a lot to buyers. Here’s WhichCar’s deeper dive into the Nissan X-Trail options.
Toyota RAV4 hybrid vs Nissan X-Trail e-Power vs Kia Sportage hybrid vs Honda CR-V e:HEV comparison review
We rate the leading hybrid medium SUVs from four major stables.