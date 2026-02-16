Speaking with Wheels at the recent local launch of the BYD Sealion 5 and larger Sealion 8 SUVs, BYD Australia boss Stephen Collins made it clear the brand’s rapid rise isn’t accidental. Instead, he argues, it’s the product of a deliberately lean structure, direct access to global research and development, and a willingness to make fast, considered decisions — traits he believes give the Chinese carmaker a structural advantage over more traditional automotive rivals as it expands its footprint in Australia.

“What I see is that there is such a desire to make considered but quick decisions,” Collns told Wheels. “And that’s on many layers. So we don’t have enormous layers of the company. Our conduit into research and development is, I think, like nothing I’ve ever seen before. So that philosophy and desire to fix issues, do things quickly, do them right, but do them quickly – it’s just entrenched in the organisation.”

Not weighed down by the history of being a traditional auto maker means challenger brands can think faster, develop product quickly and then bring it to market in a timeframe, not possible previously. There’s also the reality that developing an electric driveline is easier than a petrol or diesel engine, multi-speed gearbox and associated hardware – and then getting it ready to release – something the challenger brands are taking full benefit from.

“I think in other organisations, in my experience, you know, things can tend to go around in circles, and you’ve got multiple layers to work through, so it takes time and a lot of effort,” Collins explained. “So yes, that is the fundamental difference.”

That speed to market and ability to make quick decisions is something BYD is looking to enhance, with dedicated local engineers, ensuring BYD vehicles are fit for purpose as they are launched in our market. On face value, then, it would appear that BYD is taking the Australian market very seriously.

“We are clearly a major focus for headquarters, and we’re a major focus for a few reasons,” Collins said. “One is, you know, we’re a mature market, we’re an advanced market, being a western market, so I think that’s really important. So I think the key is that there’s a lot of resource and effort going into the success in this particular market.”

Dedicated engineers on the ground in Australia, working with a dedicated team back at head office, then, is a key part of BYD’s future planning for Australia, with the manufacture watching others succeed using a similar strategy – Kia and Hyundai among them.

“From a localisation perspective, that’s a really pleasing thing, and the reason I was employed was to localise,” Collins said. “So whether that’s engineering, or whether it’s sales, or dealerships, or whatever it may be, I think the company very much gets that localisation piece.”

Collins went on to say that in evolutionary terms, the electric vehicle segment, and BYD as a company, are still very much in their infancy in Australia. “You know, sometimes even I forget, that in regard to the re-shaping of the company in Australia, as BYD Australia, we’re seven months old,” Collins said.

“It’s the blink of an eye, such a short period of time and we’re still building a team. So, yes I think that’s all a big part of it and what I see, is such a strong commitment. to do that. And I think from an engineering viewpoint, it’s a pretty well proven formula.”