Alliance Airlines has unveiled a special aircraft livery honouring Sir Jack Brabham, marking 60 years since the Australian secured one of the most remarkable achievements in Formula 1 history.

The Brisbane-based carrier has painted one of its Embraer E190-100 jets in the green-and-gold colours of the Repco-Brabham BT19 – the car Brabham drove to the 1966 Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship. That season also delivered the Constructors’ Championship for the Brabham team.

Brabham’s 1966 title remains unique. He is still the only driver to win the Formula 1 world championship in a car bearing his own name, built and run by his own team. The BT19 was designed by fellow Australian Ron Tauranac and constructed by Motor Racing Developments, the company the pair founded. Power came from the Melbourne-built Repco RB620 3.0-litre V8 engine.

2

The championship was sealed at the 1966 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, cementing Australia’s place at the pinnacle of international motorsport during a transformative era for the sport.

Sir Jack, who won world titles in 1959, 1960 and 1966, claimed 14 Formula 1 Grand Prix victories across a 23-year professional career. Beyond his success as a driver, he was widely respected for his mechanical understanding and engineering input, working closely with Tauranac to develop competitive machinery. He was also a licensed pilot and aviation enthusiast – a connection noted in the decision to commemorate him on an aircraft.

The Alliance Airlines jet, registered VH-A2N, features a large decal of the BT19 along its fuselage and will operate on routes across Australia from this year. The design joins a series of commemorative liveries previously applied to Alliance aircraft, recognising figures and milestones in Australian aviation history.

3

The original BT19, of which only one example was built, competed in the 1966 and 1967 Formula 1 seasons and is regarded as one of the sport’s most historically significant cars. Further events are planned during 2026 to mark the anniversary of Brabham’s championship season.