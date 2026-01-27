The personal collection of the late Alan Hamilton, a central figure in Australian motorsport and the local automotive industry, will be offered for sale in a major online auction conducted by Donington Auctions.

Hamilton, who passed away earlier this year, spent more than three decades shaping Porsche’s presence in Australia. Alongside his father Norman, he operated as the brand’s official importer, building what became one of Porsche’s most significant markets outside Europe. At the same time, Hamilton forged a respected racing career of his own, highlighted by winning the 1977 Australian Sports Car Championship and claiming multiple Hillclimb titles.

He was also part of one of the most memorable moments in Australian touring car history, finishing second at the 1977 Bathurst 1000 alongside Colin Bond in Ford’s famous one-two result.

Donington’s auction, titled Mr Porsche Australia – Featuring the Garage & Collection of the Late Alan Hamilton, will feature more than 500 individual lots. Bidding will open online on February 2, with the sale concluding across two days on February 14 and 15.

According to Donington Auctions director Robbie Richards, the collection reflects the breadth of Hamilton’s involvement in motorsport and the automotive world. Many of the items carry personal provenance that links directly to Hamilton’s career and long association with Porsche, making them unlikely to reappear on the market in this form.

The vehicle offerings are led by a 1971 McLaren M10B, raced by Hamilton in the early 1970s before later being reacquired, restored and campaigned in historic events. Also included is a rare 1987 Penske PC16 IndyCar, one of only four built.

Australian racing history is further represented by a 1957 Sabakat, a Lotus 12-based special with an unusual backstory, and a 1973 Farrell Clubman sports car once raced by Hamilton’s son, Travis. A Maserati 250F tribute rounds out the car collection.

Beyond the vehicles, the auction catalogue is dominated by Porsche-related memorabilia. Items range from factory blueprints for iconic race cars such as the 917 and 908, to signage, models, trophies, artwork and original dealership artefacts. Personal racing memorabilia, photographs and documentation from Hamilton’s career across multiple categories add further depth to the offering.

The full catalogue is expected to be released ahead of the auction, with Donington Auctions encouraging collectors to follow updates online.