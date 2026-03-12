Subaru Australia has revealed a new limited edition WRX Club Sport Evo, restricted to just 75 units. The new model is priced $1000 higher than the WRX tS Spec B on which it’s based, but adds a number of yellow details like the new ‘Sunrise Yellow’ exterior colour and new yellow interior trims.

It’s the first time since the mid 2000s that the Club Sport Evo name has been used on the WRX, though the brand has more recently launched various Club Sport editions like the 2024 version.

Subaru WRX AWD Club Spec Evo highlights:

Exclusive ‘Sunrise Yellow’ exterior colour

Club Spec Evo side decals on rear doors

19-inch matte black alloy wheels

Recaro sports bucket seats with suede and leather-look accents

Yellow and black seat trim with yellow contrast stitching

Club Spec Evo interior badge featuring individual limited-edition vehicle numbering

Yellow contrast stitching across the instrument panel, door panels and centre console

Under the bonnet of the WRX Club Sport Evo is the same 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder ‘Boxer’ engine as the regular WRX range, making 202kW of power and 350Nm of torque. Like the tS Spec B on which it’s based, the Club Sport Evo is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. The WRX manual hits 100km/h in 6.0 seconds and it’s rated at 9.9L/100km for combined fuel consumption.

2026 Subaru WRX pricing (excluding on-road costs):

WRX sedan manual $48,890 WRX sedan CVT automatic $51,390 RS sedan manual $54,190 RS sedan CVT automatic $56,690 tS Spec B sedan manual $62,190 tS sedan CVT automatic $62,190 Club Spec Evo sedan manual $63,190 GT Sportswagon $58,490 tS Sportswagon $63,990

Celebrating the WRX’s recent 60,000 unit sales milestone in Australia, the Subaru WRX Club Sport Evo is now available to order.