Subaru Australia has revealed a new limited edition WRX Club Sport Evo, restricted to just 75 units. The new model is priced $1000 higher than the WRX tS Spec B on which it’s based, but adds a number of yellow details like the new ‘Sunrise Yellow’ exterior colour and new yellow interior trims.
It’s the first time since the mid 2000s that the Club Sport Evo name has been used on the WRX, though the brand has more recently launched various Club Sport editions like the 2024 version.
Subaru WRX AWD Club Spec Evo highlights:
- Exclusive ‘Sunrise Yellow’ exterior colour
- Club Spec Evo side decals on rear doors
- 19-inch matte black alloy wheels
- Recaro sports bucket seats with suede and leather-look accents
- Yellow and black seat trim with yellow contrast stitching
- Club Spec Evo interior badge featuring individual limited-edition vehicle numbering
- Yellow contrast stitching across the instrument panel, door panels and centre console
Under the bonnet of the WRX Club Sport Evo is the same 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder ‘Boxer’ engine as the regular WRX range, making 202kW of power and 350Nm of torque. Like the tS Spec B on which it’s based, the Club Sport Evo is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. The WRX manual hits 100km/h in 6.0 seconds and it’s rated at 9.9L/100km for combined fuel consumption.
2026 Subaru WRX pricing (excluding on-road costs):
|WRX sedan manual
|$48,890
|WRX sedan CVT automatic
|$51,390
|RS sedan manual
|$54,190
|RS sedan CVT automatic
|$56,690
|tS Spec B sedan manual
|$62,190
|tS sedan CVT automatic
|$62,190
|Club Spec Evo sedan manual
|$63,190
|GT Sportswagon
|$58,490
|tS Sportswagon
|$63,990
Celebrating the WRX’s recent 60,000 unit sales milestone in Australia, the Subaru WRX Club Sport Evo is now available to order.
We recommend
-
Features
Over white, black and silver? Our pick of some of the best new car colours...
Most of us end up in cars coloured white, black, grey and silver. But to truly stand out, here are 10 new car colours that are far more interesting.
-
News
Subaru BRZ tS Kiiro Limited Edition launched in Australia
Those wanting a yellow Subaru BRZ can now do so with the launch of the new tS Kiiro Limited Edition. But you'd better be quick...
-
News
Subaru teases return of WRX STI ahead of imminent reveal
Snowy teaser clips hint at turbo power, sharper styling and an STI comeback likely bound for Australia.