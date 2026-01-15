Subaru Australia has announced a new special edition of the BRZ sports coupe called the Kiiro, which sits atop the 2026 BRZ range. The Japanese word for “yellow”, just 95 units of the Subaru BRZ tS Kiiro Limited Edition will be offered in Australia and pricing starts at $53,590 plus on-road costs (or $800 more than the tS on which it’s based).

Above the tS, the Kiiro adds an exclusive ‘Sunrise Yellow’ exterior paint colour, 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, suede and leather seat upholstery with yellow perforation, yellow stitching on the steering wheel and gear shift boot, an interior Kiiro badge with a limited edition number and a rear matte black ‘Kiiro’ badge.

That’s on top of features in the regular BRZ tS such as automatic LED lighting, Brembo brakes, STI suspension, keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats and safety features including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, auto high beam and a reversing camera.

2026 Subaru BRZ pricing (plus on-road costs):

Manual $47,890 Automatic $47,890 S manual $49,190 S automatic $49,190 tS manual $52,790 tS automatic $52,790 tS Kiiro manual $53,590 tS Kiiro automatic $53,590

The new BRZ tS Kiiro Limited Edition, along with the full 2026 Subaru BRZ range, is available to order now through Subaru Retailers nationwide.