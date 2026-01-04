Subaru has reignited excitement among performance-car fans after releasing a pair of short teaser videos strongly suggesting the return of the WRX STI. The clips, shared via Subaru’s official social media channels, both carry the message “Coming soon” and point to a full reveal scheduled for January 9, 2026 – a date that aligns neatly with the opening of the Tokyo Auto Salon.

The first teaser, running just 12 seconds, shows a blue WRX sedan carving through a snow-covered forest, accompanied by the unmistakable thrum of a turbocharged boxer engine. While Subaru stops short of naming the car outright, several visual cues make the intent clear. An STI badge mounted in the grille, a more pronounced bonnet scoop, and an STI-branded front number plate all suggest this is more than a cosmetic package.

1

A brief rear three-quarter angle reveals further clues. The car appears to ride on 19-inch alloy wheels similar in design to those fitted to the WRX tS Spec B introduced in Australia in 2025, while side skirts and the overall stance hint at a more aggressive setup than the standard WRX. The body style remains a sedan, dashing hopes – for now – of a hatchback revival.

The second teaser leans heavily into performance theatrics. It opens with a close-up of twin exhaust tips visibly vibrating as the engine fires into life. On-screen graphics show a rev counter and turbo boost gauge, reinforcing the message that this is a serious performance model rather than a mild upgrade.

Subaru Australia has yet to confirm technical details, but expectations are already building. Locally, the WRX tS Spec B sits at the top of the current range, priced from $61,490 before on-road costs. It features a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 202kW and 350Nm, paired with a six-speed manual, along with Brembo brakes, Recaro seats, 19-inch wheels and chassis upgrades.

4

Any new WRX STI would need to step well beyond those figures. To be competitive with modern rivals such as the Honda Civic Type R – which produces 235kW and 420Nm and claims a 0–100km/h time of 5.4 seconds – the STI is expected to deliver a meaningful power and performance boost. The tS Spec B, by comparison, completes the sprint in around 6.0 seconds.

Subaru has form here. In Japan, limited-run models such as the S210 WRX STI pushed the same 2.4-litre engine to outputs as high as 221kW and 375Nm. More recently, Subaru showcased multiple STI concepts at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, including a WRX-based hatch and an electric performance study, hinting at a broader future for the badge.

The full WRX STI reveal is locked in for January 9, 2026. While Subaru has not officially confirmed market plans, the model is widely expected to make its way to Australia following its global debut – signalling a long-awaited return of one of the country’s most beloved performance nameplates.