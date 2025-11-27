Subaru Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the 2026 Subaru Outback, which is due to join the range soon. Now in its seventh generation, the Outback has grown slightly, including 50mm more height than before, while Subaru says it is more spacious and more practical than ever.
For the first time, Subaru’s Wilderness off-road sub-brand will also be joining the local range as part of the Outback line-up. Pricing for the new Outback starts at $48,990 plus on-road costs, or $4800 more than the previous model.
As we discovered when it was revealed in April 2025, the seventh-generation Subaru Outback is slightly larger than before and less wagon-like in appearance. The interior has gained a new dashboard layout with a new 12.1-inch touchscreen, with the former portrait-style screen shelved for the new model. The interior appears to have been elevated and modernised.
The new Outback measures 4880mm long, 1880mm wide, 1715-1735mm tall and uses a 2745mm long wheelbase, making it 10mm longer, 5mm wider, minimum 50mm taller and the same distance between the wheels as the previous model. Its bootspace with the rear seats up is now 530 litres, an increase of eight litres, and its kerb weight is now 90kg heavier from 1705kg thanks to the larger sizing and new standard features.
For the first time in Australia, Subaru is also launching its Wilderness sub-brand, which adds more off-road chops to the Outback (and both Crosstrek and Forester in overseas markets, but they’re yet to be confirmed for Australia), including a raised ride height, new suspension tuning with electronic dampers, off-road themed exterior styling, more standard features and Wilderness badging.
Two familiar – but upgraded – drivetrains will be available in the Australian-spec Outback: a 137kW/254Nm 2.5-litre petrol or 194kW/382Nm 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engines for Wilderness models, with both using updated CVT automatic transmissions and Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive system.
The 2.5-litre engine is rated at 8.2L/100km on the combined fuel consumption cycle (up from 7.3L/100km), and the 2.4-litre turbo is rated at 9.7L/100km (+ 0.7L/100km). The claimed CO2 emissions for the 2.5L are 183g/km (+ 15g/km) and 228g/km (+ 24g/km) for the 2.4T. Both engines can use 91RON regular unleaded fuel and all Outbacks use a 63-litre fuel tank.
The 2.5-litre hybrid drivetrain in the new Forester doesn’t feature as part of the launch line-up, but is rumoured to join the Outback range at some stage.
The new Outback’s colour options include ‘Crystal White Pearl’, ‘Crystal Black Silica’, ‘Ice Silver Metallic’, ‘Magnetite Grey Metallic’, ‘Deep Emerald Pearl’, ‘River Rock Pearl’, ‘Crimson Red Pearl’, ‘Brilliant Bronze Metallic’, ‘Sapphire Blue Pearl’ and ‘Geyser Blue’. All but the white and black hues attract a $660 upcharge, which itself is also new to the Outback.
The Outback is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty with 12 months of roadside assistance. Five years/75,000km of capped price servicing costs $2251.21 ($450 per year) for the 2.5-litre engine and $2347.31 for the 2.4-litre turbo ($469 per year).
2026 Subaru Outback pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Outback 2.5 AWD
|$48,990
|Outback Premium 2.5 AWD
|$53,490
|Outback Touring 2.5 AWD
|$56,990
|Outback Wilderness 2.4T AWD
|$59,690
|Outback Wilderness Apex 2.4T AWD
|$62,690
2026 Subaru Outback equipment:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Roof rails
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Heated and electric-folding mirrors
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Leather steering wheel
- 10-way electric driver seat adjustment
- Heated front seats
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Six-speaker sound system
- 4x USB charging ports
- Electric tailgate
- X-Mode off-road driving modes
2026 Subaru Outback safety features:
- 9x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Lane keeping assistance
- Driver attention monitoring
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Reverse automatic braking
- Reversing camera
- Emergency assist
Outback Premium model adds:
- Satellite navigation
- 360-degree camera
- 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Sunroof
- Heated steering wheel
- 8-way front passenger electric seat adjustment
Outback Touring model adds:
- Nappa leather upholstery (available in black or tan)
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated outboard rear seats
- Wireless phone charger
- Auto-folding mirrors with passenger side dropping in reverse
- Driver monitoring for automatic seat and mirror adjustment
- Gloss finish for the 18-inch alloy wheels
- Active lane change assistance
Outback Wilderness adds (to Outback 2.5 AWD):
- Unique exterior styling
- Turbocharged 2.4-litre petrol engine
- Water-repellent synthetic leather seat trim with Wilderness logo
- Raised suspension with 240mm ground clearance
- Electronic dampers
- Two-mode X-Mode off-road driving modes
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
- Heated steering wheel
- Wireless phone charger
Outback Wilderness Apex adds (to Wilderness):
- Satellite navigation
- 360-degree camera
- 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Sunroof
The 2026 Subaru Outback is available to order now ahead of the first local deliveries commencing soon.
