The 2026 Subaru Outback has debuted overnight at the New York Motor Show in the US ahead of a likely 2026 Australian release. It sports a taller and more SUV-like look this time around, ditching the traditional high-riding wagon styling that it has used until now.

Underneath the body are familiar drivetrains, though a hybrid could be part of the eventual local launch – just like the smaller Forester.

The Outback’s styling is noticeably boxier than before, with a squarer and more upright front end with split headlights, a massive grille and larger windows. The rear features a single tail-light panel with large Outback badging and an even larger ’S U B A R U’ lower bumper insert.

3

Wheels up to 19-inches in size are available for the first time, while the brand has also tried to implement more clever storage solutions like a washable tonneau cover in the boot, which can be used to partition pets or even cover the bumper from scratches.

2

For the first time too, an Outback Wilderness will be available with the 2026 Subaru Outback. Wilderness is Subaru’s off-road sub-brand that has been limited to the Forester and Crosstrek in North America, though is now available on the Outback too – and because of the new model’s Japanese production source, could make it to Australia for the first time.

The Wilderness adds a whole host of off-road styling features like new bumpers to enhance approach and departure angles, extended cladding, 17-inch wheels with off-road tyres, washable ‘StarTex’ upholstery and copper styling accents inside and out.

3

In the US, two familiar four-cylinder ‘Boxer’ engine options will be available: a naturally aspirated 134kW/241Nm 2.5-litre or a 194kW/376Nm turbocharged 2.4-litre, both tied to a CVT automatic transmission with eight artificial gears and the company’s ‘symmetrical’ all-wheel drive system. A 2.5-litre ’strong hybrid’ option, like in the new-generation Forester, will also likely eventuate.

Inside the 2026 Subaru Outback is a new more upscale look than before, with a 12.1-inch touchscreen across the range featuring a new software system and powered by a new processor that promises faster responsiveness than before.

4

A 12.3-inch digital driver’s display also features, while the company has returned to traditional climate control buttons having done without them in the current model, while features such as Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and a sunroof are available in the US.

While the Outback rides on the same platform as the previous model, and Subaru is yet to announce full dimensions, it appears to be longer than the current model and it’s 51mm taller. Because of that, Subaru says the interior is roomier than before, while also claiming that refinement has been enhanced thanks to aerodynamic changes.

3

Subaru Australia is yet to confirm timing for the Outback’s local debut, but it’s likely to land in 2026 with full pricing and specifications to be confirmed before then.