Zeekr has launched a new limited edition of its 7X electric SUV, dubbed the 7X Black Special Edition. As the name suggests, the new special 7X adds a number of black-themed styling features, including lower styling, wheels and interior trimmings to set it apart from other 7X models. Based on the top-spec 7X Performance, the 7X Black Special Edition is priced from $75,900 plus on-road costs.

Black Special Edition adds to 7X Performance:

All black Onyx gloss exterior colour with the following details in all black: Front and rear lower bumpers finished in gloss black Lower door exterior trims in gloss black Roof rails

20-inch black alloy wheels

Exclusive rear 7X black badge

Black Nappa leather interior trim

As with the 7X Performance, the 7X Black Special Edition features a 100kWh battery for a claimed WLTP range of 543km, as well as an 800V architecture for ultra-fast 420kW DC fast charging. The battery feeds a dual-motor drivetrain making 475kW/710Nm outputs, enough for a claimed 3.8-second 0-100km/h sprint time.

6

Non-Black Special Edition variants of the 7X range shown

“The 7X Black Special Edition is our way of celebrating the incredible reception the 7X has received since arriving in Australia” said Frank Li, Managing Director of Zeekr Australia. “Our customers have consistently told us they wanted a darker, bolder expression of the 7X and we listened.

“This special edition has been brought to market directly in response to that feedback, embodying the design, performance, and innovation our owners value.”

2026 Zeekr 7X pricing (excluding on-road costs):

7X $57,900 Long Range $63,900 Performance $72,900 Black Special Edition $75,900

7X Black Special Edition standard features:

20-inch black alloy wheels

Air suspension with continuous control damping

All-black exterior detailing

All-LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Black Nappa leather upholstery

Electric, ventilated and massaging front seat adjustment

Heated and electric reclining rear seats

Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with electric steering column adjustment

Tri-zone automatic climate control

13-inch digital driver’s display

16-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

36-inch head-up display

21-speaker sound system

2x 50W wireless phone chargers

Vehicle-to-load functionality

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control with automatic lane changing

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

Front and rear parking sensors

Automatic parking

360-degree camera

Sentry mode

The Zeekr 7X Black Special Edition is now available, with local deliveries due to commence imminently.