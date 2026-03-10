Audi is preparing to farewell one of its most distinctive engines with the introduction of the RS 3 Competition Limited, a highly exclusive special edition designed to celebrate the brand’s iconic turbocharged five-cylinder powerplant.

Production of the new model will be restricted to just 750 units globally, making it one of the rarest versions of the RS 3 ever produced. The car will be available in both Sportback hatch and sedan body styles, although local allocations for markets such as Australia are yet to be confirmed.

The Competition Limited arrives as emissions regulations tighten globally, with the upcoming Euro 7 standards expected to end the production life of Audi’s unique five-cylinder engine.

Ironically, the very component being celebrated remains largely unchanged. The RS 3 Competition Limited retains the familiar 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder engine, producing around 294kW and 500Nm.

Power is delivered to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system and a sophisticated torque-vectoring rear differential, capable of directing power between the rear wheels to enhance cornering agility and reduce understeer.

Performance figures remain impressive. Audi claims the RS 3 Competition Limited can accelerate from 0–100km/h in around 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of up to 290km/h where permitted.

A standard RS sports exhaust ensures the distinctive five-cylinder soundtrack remains front and centre – a key part of the engine’s appeal for enthusiasts.

While the engine carries over from the regular RS 3, Audi has made significant changes to the chassis.

The adaptive dampers found in the standard car have been replaced with a manually adjustable coil-over suspension system, allowing drivers to fine-tune compression and rebound settings using supplied tools. The setup is designed to deliver sharper responses and greater track-day capability.

Additional upgrades include a stiffer rear anti-roll bar and standard carbon-ceramic brakes with red calipers. These sit behind 19-inch cross-spoke alloy wheels finished in distinctive Neodymium gold.

The RS 3 Competition Limited also receives a number of unique styling elements. A redesigned front bumper features a bi-plane splitter and integrated dive planes, while matte carbon fibre components appear on the mirror caps, side skirts, rear diffuser and rear wing.

Darkened matrix LED headlights add to the car’s more aggressive appearance.

Audi will offer the limited edition in Daytona Grey, Glacier White (matte) and Malachite Green, while the interior features black Nappa leather, RS bucket seats and contrasting Neodymium gold stitching alongside additional matte carbon-fibre trim.

With its distinctive engine, track-ready suspension and limited production run, the RS 3 Competition Limited serves as a fitting tribute to one of Audi’s most characterful performance engines before the industry moves toward an increasingly electrified future.