At first glance, the new plug-in hybrid Audi RS 5 appears to contradict everything enthusiasts traditionally love about performance cars. It weighs close to 2.5 tonnes, carries a battery pack and relies on hybrid technology. On paper, that might sound like a recipe for disappointment.

Yet Audi Sport’s engineers have managed to turn that expectation on its head. The latest RS 5 combines electrification with serious performance hardware to produce a machine that feels far more athletic than its hefty kerb weight suggests.

Unveiled recently as the latest addition to Audi’s RS performance line-up, the new model has sparked debate among purists. For the first time, the famous RS badge has been paired with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and that decision inevitably adds mass. Compared with the outgoing RS 4, the new car is roughly a third heavier and slightly larger overall.

But Audi’s development team insists the electrified approach brings significant benefits — and those advantages become clear as soon as you get behind the wheel.

Electrified power with serious punch

The new RS 5 is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine paired with an electric motor integrated into the transmission. The petrol engine alone produces around 375kW, while the electric motor contributes an additional 130kW.

Combined output stands at a remarkable around 470kW, representing roughly a 50 per cent increase in power compared with the previous model.

Performance figures are correspondingly impressive. Audi claims the RS 5 can accelerate from 0–100km/h in just 3.6 seconds, helped by a temporary ‘Boost’ function that unleashes the full 825Nm of torque.

On an open stretch of road, the car feels brutally quick. Acceleration builds instantly thanks to the electric motor’s immediate torque delivery, while the V6 provides the familiar surge of turbocharged power higher in the rev range.

Even without engaging launch control, the RS 5 launches forward with remarkable urgency.

Handling that defies the weight

What’s most surprising, however, is how well the RS 5 handles its substantial mass. Audi has equipped the car with an advanced torque-distribution system that can actively send power between the rear wheels in milliseconds.

Working together with the electric motor and the rear differential, the system enhances both grip and agility.

The result is a car that feels far more nimble than its dimensions suggest. Steering is sharp and precise, and the chassis maintains impressive composure through fast corners. Wide performance tyres and a carefully tuned suspension setup help keep the car planted when pushed hard.

In standard RS driving modes, the car delivers controlled and confident performance. But switch to the more playful Torque Rear mode, and the RS 5’s personality changes dramatically.

Suddenly the rear axle becomes more lively, allowing enthusiastic drivers to provoke controlled slides. It’s a playful feature that demonstrates Audi hasn’t forgotten how to make a performance car entertaining.

Performance meets practicality

Audi has also embraced technology that appeals to a new generation of enthusiasts. The infotainment system includes software capable of recording drift angles and performance data, letting drivers analyse their driving sessions later.

The car’s design reflects its aggressive performance intent. Flared wheel arches, prominent side skirts and large air intakes give the RS 5 a muscular stance, while twin exhaust outlets reinforce its sporting credentials.

Yet despite its dramatic appearance and impressive speed, the RS 5 remains comfortable enough for everyday use. The suspension delivers a refined ride during relaxed driving, making it well suited to commuting or long highway journeys.

Electric driving for daily use

The plug-in hybrid system also allows the RS 5 to travel around 80 kilometres on electric power alone, thanks to a 22kWh battery pack.

In EV mode the car can operate quietly and efficiently, making it ideal for urban driving or short daily trips without using petrol.

Pricing for the new RS 5 is expected to start at roughly $180,000 before on-road costs when it reaches Australian showrooms.

While it certainly isn’t cheap, the latest RS 5 demonstrates that electrification doesn’t have to dilute performance. In fact, Audi’s newest RS model shows how hybrid technology can elevate both speed and versatility — delivering the thrill of a sports car alongside the practicality of a modern performance wagon.