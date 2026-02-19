Audi has revealed the all-new RS 5, ushering in a new generation of high-performance RS models built around plug-in hybrid technology.

Available in both sedan and Avant wagon body styles, the new RS 5 pairs a heavily revised 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor and 25.9kWh battery pack. Combined system output is quoted at around 470kW and 825Nm, making it the most powerful RS 5 to date.

The petrol engine alone produces 375kW, while the electric motor contributes up to 130kW and 460Nm. Audi claims a 0–100km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds, with top speed rising to 283km/h when fitted with the optional Audi Sport Package.

The V6 has been reworked with twin-scroll turbochargers, a revised fuel injection system and water-to-air intercoolers to meet stricter emissions regulations. Power is delivered via an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission to a new centre differential capable of varying torque split between 70:30 and 15:85 front-to-rear.

At the rear, a revised differential integrates an electric motor to enable torque vectoring and full locking capability. Audi says the system can distribute drive between the rear wheels independently to enhance cornering performance.

Despite its hybrid hardware, Audi quotes an electric-only driving range of up to 84 kilometres (WLTP), giving the RS 5 the ability to run as a zero-emissions vehicle for short commutes.

The new RS 5 sits on Audi’s latest PPC platform and features a significantly stiffer body. Overall width has increased by 90mm, and most exterior panels are unique to the RS model. Kerb weight is substantial at 2355kg for the sedan and 2370kg for the Avant.

Suspension comprises steel coil springs with dual-valve dampers, allowing independent control of compression and rebound. Standard brakes measure 420mm at the front and 400mm at the rear, with optional carbon-ceramic discs expanding to 440mm front and 420mm rear.

Styling is markedly more aggressive than the standard A5, with flared wheelarches, a three-dimensional grille, 20-inch wheels as standard (21-inch optional), and large oval exhaust outlets integrated into a prominent rear diffuser.

Inside, Audi’s digital-heavy dashboard layout is retained, complemented by new sports seats, carbon-fibre trim and RS-specific displays. A steering wheel-mounted Boost button unlocks maximum power for 10 seconds.

The RS 5 will compete with the BMW M3 and the evolving Mercedes-AMG C-Class range, both of which are also transitioning toward hybrid assistance. Australian pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.