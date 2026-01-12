Audi Australia has announced pricing and specifications for its new Q3 small SUV, which will go on sale locally in the second quarter of 2026. Priced from $61,100 plus on-road costs, the new Q3 asks $2400 more than the previous model, but is larger and more richly equipped across the range. A new, more powerful 195kW variant has joined the range, while better equipped Launch Edition models will also be available.
As before, the Q3 will be available locally in both front- and all-wheel drive forms, with a 110kW model forming the entry to the range and a more powerful 2.0-litre all-wheel drive car sitting above it. For the first time as well, a more powerful 195kW version will also be sold locally, while a plug-in hybrid will also arrive at some stage, and the entry-level engine is now a mild-hybridised 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, replacing the former non-hybrid 1.4-litre engine.
Standard features on the Q3 110kW include LED exterior lighting with an illuminated rear Audi badge, heated, auto-dimming and auto-folding mirrors, keyless entry with push button start, leather upholstery, heated front seats with electric adjustment and driver’s memory settings, tri-zone automatic climate control, an 11.9-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.8-inch touchscreen, a 260W 10-speaker sound system and configurable ambient lighting.
Standard safety equipment includes adaptive cruise assist with active lane assist, active front assist, speed sign recognition, 360-degree cameras and the latest generation park assist plus, which can automatically retrace up to 50 metres of the previously driven path.
The Sportback bodystyle further adds larger 19-inch alloy wheels, sportier-looking bumpers and removes the roof rails.
The Launch Edition, available on both bodystyles, further adds S Line exterior styling for the SUV, 19-inch Audi Sport wheels, adaptive dampers, black exterior detailing, a sound actuator, metallic paint and red brake callipers.
Above the 110kW variants sits the 150kW S Line Quattro, which uses a more powerful 150kW/320Nm 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system. The 150kW variants add S Line exterior styling and 19-inch alloy wheels standard across both SUV and Sportback bodystyles, as well as sport front seats with integrated headrests and hill descent control.
For now, atop the Q3 range is the 195kW Quattro variant. It introduces a higher-output version of the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, this time making 195kW of power and 400Nm of torque for a quick 5.7-second 0-100km/h time.
Q3 195kW variants add 20-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, adaptive dampers, a panoramic glass sunroof, red brake callipers and privacy glass. Inside, the S Line interior package introduces aluminium inlays, stainless steel pedals, a heated sport steering wheel, black headlining, ‘pro’ ambient cabin lighting, a head-up display, Sonos audio and enhanced USB charging capability.
2026 Audi Q3 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|110kW
|$61,600
|110kW Launch Edition
|$67,000
|Sportback 110kW
|$64,600
|Sportback 110kW Launch Edition
|$69,000
|150kW S Line Quattro
|$70,200
|150kW S Line Quattro Launch Edition
|$74,600
|Sportback 150kW S Line Quattro
|$72,700
|Sportback 150kW S Line Quattro Launch Edition
|$77,100
|195kW Quattro
|$81,900
|Sportback 195kW Quattro
|$84,400
