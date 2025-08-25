Audi has unveiled the Q3 Sportback, a swooping, coupe-styled version of its popular compact SUV. Arriving later this year, it will sit alongside the standard Q3 in showrooms, offering a more stylish option in a segment where rivals include the BMW X1 and X2, as well as the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The Sportback variant carries a modest price premium of around $2,925 over the regular Q3, which means UK pricing is expected to start from roughly £38,300 (A$74,700). Audi is counting on its distinctive looks and expanded powertrain line-up to attract design-conscious buyers who also want efficiency and practicality.

The main difference between the Q3 SUV and the Sportback is its revised roofline. The body sits 28mm lower, with slimmer side glass, a new rear window, and a more sloping roof for a coupe-inspired silhouette. Audi’s latest design language is evident across the model, with a broad grille, sculpted headlights, and large alloy wheels. Buyers will also be able to option advanced Digital LED headlights and OLED tail-lights.

Inside, the Sportback mirrors the new Q3’s layout. A curved display houses an 11.9-inch digital driver’s cluster and a 12.8-inch central touchscreen, sitting within a streamlined dashboard that integrates air vents and shortcut buttons. A new steering column-mounted gear selector frees up space in the centre console, which now features additional storage and a wireless charging pad.

Practicality remains competitive, with 488 litres of boot capacity that expands to 1289 litres when the split-fold rear bench is lowered. Plug-in hybrid versions sacrifice the underfloor compartment – normally ideal for storing charging cables.

A broad range of engines will be offered from launch. Highlights include a plug-in hybrid pairing a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and 25.7kWh battery. It produces 200 kW and offers up to 73 miles of pure-electric driving, supported by 50kW DC charging.

Other choices include 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol with 110 kW, two 2.0-litre turbo petrols with 149 kW or 203 kW, and a 110 kW 2.0-litre turbo diesel aimed at long-distance drivers. Petrol engines are front-wheel drive as standard, while the higher-powered 2.0-litre units come with quattro all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Suspension has been slightly revised to suit the Sportback’s lower stance, and adaptive dampers will be offered for those seeking greater ride flexibility.