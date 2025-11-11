Audi Australia has announced pricing and specifications for new variants to the Q5 mid-size SUV range, including a 270kW plug-in ‘e-hybrid’ and a new 200kW version of the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Like the recently released A5 mid-sizer, the Audi Q5 e-hybrid and 200kW petrol variants are priced at parity from $96,900 plus on-road costs despite the e-hybrid including more standard equipment.
Filling the space between the 150kW Q5 and 270kW SQ5 variants already on sale, the new Q5 200kW and e-hybrid variants use a turbocharged 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The petrol variant makes 200kW of power and 400Nm of torque, up from 150kW/340Nm in the entry-level petrol Q5.
Meanwhile, the Q5 e-hybrid adds an electric motor for 270kW/500Nm outputs and draws power from a 20.7kWh battery for up to 82km of electric driving range (WLTP). The Q5 e-hybrid sprints to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds, which is 0.6 seconds behind the SQ5 that sits above it in the line-up. Audi claims the Q5 e-hybrid uses 2.6L/100km of fuel – if fully charged – and its claimed CO2 emissions are rated at 60g/km. It can be AC charged at up to 11kW – but not DC fast charged.
For equipment, the Q5 200kW TFSI quattro and its Sportback coupe sibling share the Q5 2.0 TDI quattro’s features, including 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, sports front seats, leather upholstery, a 14.5-inch touchscreen and a full suite of active safety features.
Yet despite its price parity, the Q5 e-hybrid adds extra features, including unique wheels, sports suspension, red brake calipers, black exterior styling, rear privacy glass and auxiliary air conditioning.
2026 Audi Q5 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Q5 TFSI 150kW turbo-petrol
|$81,000
|Q5 Sportback TFSI 150kW turbo-petrol
|$84,500
|Q5 TDI quattro 150kW turbo-diesel
|$87,600
|Q5 Sportback TDI quattro 150kW turbo-diesel
|$91,100
|Q5 TDI quattro Sport 150kW turbo-diesel
|$94,100
|Q5 Sportback TDI quattro Sport 150kW turbo-diesel
|$97,600
|Q5 TFSI quattro Sport 200kW turbo-petrol
|$96,900 (new)
|Q5 Sportback TFSI quattro Sport 200kW turbo-petrol
|$100,400 (new)
|Q5 e-hybrid quattro 270kW PHEV
|$96,900 (new)
|Q5 Sportback e-hybrid quattro 270kW PHEV
|$100,400 (new)
|SQ5 TFSI 270kW Edition One
|$106,400
|SQ5 Sportback TFSI 270kW Edition One
|$109,900
|SQ5 TFSI 270kW
|$122,400
|SQ5 Sportback TFSI 270kW
|$125,900
The Audi Q5 TFSI quattro and Q5 e-hybrid quattro variants will begin arriving in Australian showrooms from Q1 2026.
