The Audi A5 and S5 will shortly arrive in Australian Audi showrooms priced from $79,900 plus on-road costs with a five-model range announced by the German giant. As previously revealed, the former A4 and S4 are now called A5 and S5. While the A5 is only available as a sedan-looking liftback, the S5 can also be purchased as an Avant wagon (priced from $117,900 +ORC).

Audi has also announced pricing for a special Edition One variant of the S5 range with sporty black exterior styling details as standard. Pricing for the S5 edition one starts around $99,900 +ORC for the liftback and $102,900 for the Avant – a discount of $15,000 over the regular S5.

Two turbocharged petrol engines are available in the Audi A5 and S5 range locally. The A5 uses a 2.0-litre unit making 150kW of power at 340Nm of torque, while the S5 upgrades to a 3.0-litre V6 with 270kW and 550Nm. Both use a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and while the A5 is front-wheel drive, the S5 uses the brand’s famous Quattro all-wheel drive system.

The A5 hits 100km/h in a claimed 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 248km/h while using a claimed 6.9L/100km of fuel with 157g/km of CO2. The S5 hits 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h, yet officially uses just 0.2L/100km more than the A5 at 7.1L/100km and 162g/km of CO2 (the Avant adds 0.1L/100km and 1g/km).

2025 Audi A5 pricing (plus on-road costs):

A5 $79,900 S5 edition one $99,900 S5 Avant edition one $102,900 S5 $114,900 S5 Avant $117,900

Audi A5 standard equipment:

19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Automatic all-LED exterior lighting with Matrix adaptive high beam

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Auto-folding/heated/auto-dimming mirrors with auto-dipping on the passenger side

Keyless entry and start

Electric tailgate

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Leather upholstery

Electric front seats

11.9-inch digital driver’s display

14.5-inch touchscreen with online services for navigation, weather, etc

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation with live traffic

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

10-speaker sound system

Wireless phone charger

4x USB-C ports

Eight airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with swerve, front turn and front cross-traffic assist

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Lane departure warning with emergency assist

Speed sign recognition

Blind-spot monitoring with exit warning and rear cross-traffic alert

Automatic parking with front and rear parking sensors

360-degree parking camera

S5 edition one adds:

Quattro all-wheel drive

Quattro sport differential

S sport suspension

Red brake callipers

Black 19-inch alloy wheels

Black exterior styling package

Suede and leather upholstery

Black roof rails (Avant)

S5 adds:

Adaptive dampers

Digital OLED tailights

Aluminium mirror caps and roof rails (Avant)

Rear privacy glass

‘Premium’ leather upholstery

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated rear seats

Heated steering wheel

685-watt 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system

Head-up display

10.9-inch front passenger display

30-colour cabin ambient lighting

Electric steering column adjustment

A5 and S5 options:

Style package (20-inch wheels, black styling package, privacy glass – A5 only): $3900

Premium package (head-up display, high-powered USB charging ports, Bang & Olufsen sound system, acoustic glazing for front windows, colour ambient lighting – A5 only): $4900

MMI pro package (head-up display, Bang & Olufsen sound system and high-powered USB charging ports – S5 edition one): $6000

Premium paint (depending on model): $1200 – $9700 (Audi exclusive colours, only on S5)

Black exterior styling package (S5 only, already standard on edition one): $2490

Rear privacy glass (S5 edition one): $1100

Panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency: $4990

Ventilated front seats (A5): $2200 ($2900 with beige or brown colouring)

Different inlays (depending on model): $950 – $1100

Upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system with speakers in the front headrests (S5): $980

10.9-inch front passenger display (A5 and S5 edition one): $1950

The Audi A5 and S5 will be available from local Audi showrooms soon, with local deliveries due to

commence soon.