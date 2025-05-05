The Audi A5 and S5 will shortly arrive in Australian Audi showrooms priced from $79,900 plus on-road costs with a five-model range announced by the German giant. As previously revealed, the former A4 and S4 are now called A5 and S5. While the A5 is only available as a sedan-looking liftback, the S5 can also be purchased as an Avant wagon (priced from $117,900 +ORC).

Audi has also announced pricing for a special Edition One variant of the S5 range with sporty black exterior styling details as standard. Pricing for the S5 edition one starts around $99,900 +ORC for the liftback and $102,900 for the Avant a discount of $15,000 over the regular S5.

Two turbocharged petrol engines are available in the Audi A5 and S5 range locally. The A5 uses a 2.0-litre unit making 150kW of power at 340Nm of torque, while the S5 upgrades to a 3.0-litre V6 with 270kW and 550Nm. Both use a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and while the A5 is front-wheel drive, the S5 uses the brand’s famous Quattro all-wheel drive system.

The A5 hits 100km/h in a claimed 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 248km/h while using a claimed 6.9L/100km of fuel with 157g/km of CO2. The S5 hits 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h, yet officially uses just 0.2L/100km more than the A5 at 7.1L/100km and 162g/km of CO2 (the Avant adds 0.1L/100km and 1g/km).

2025 Audi A5 pricing (plus on-road costs):

A5$79,900
S5 edition one$99,900
S5 Avant edition one$102,900
S5$114,900
S5 Avant$117,900

Audi A5 standard equipment:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
  • Automatic all-LED exterior lighting with Matrix adaptive high beam
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • Auto-folding/heated/auto-dimming mirrors with auto-dipping on the passenger side
  • Keyless entry and start
  • Electric tailgate
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control
  • Leather upholstery
  • Electric front seats
  • 11.9-inch digital driver’s display
  • 14.5-inch touchscreen with online services for navigation, weather, etc
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Satellite navigation with live traffic
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • 10-speaker sound system
  • Wireless phone charger
  • 4x USB-C ports
  • Eight airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with swerve, front turn and front cross-traffic assist
  • Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
  • Lane departure warning with emergency assist
  • Speed sign recognition
  • Blind-spot monitoring with exit warning and rear cross-traffic alert
  • Automatic parking with front and rear parking sensors
  • 360-degree parking camera

S5 edition one adds:

  • Quattro all-wheel drive
  • Quattro sport differential
  • S sport suspension
  • Red brake callipers
  • Black 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Black exterior styling package
  • Suede and leather upholstery
  • Black roof rails (Avant)

S5 adds:

  • Adaptive dampers
  • Digital OLED tailights
  • Aluminium mirror caps and roof rails (Avant)
  • Rear privacy glass
  • ‘Premium’ leather upholstery
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • 685-watt 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system
  • Head-up display
  • 10.9-inch front passenger display
  • 30-colour cabin ambient lighting
  • Electric steering column adjustment

A5 and S5 options:

  • Style package (20-inch wheels, black styling package, privacy glass – A5 only): $3900
  • Premium package (head-up display, high-powered USB charging ports, Bang & Olufsen sound system, acoustic glazing for front windows, colour ambient lighting – A5 only): $4900
  • MMI pro package (head-up display, Bang & Olufsen sound system and high-powered USB charging ports – S5 edition one): $6000
  • Premium paint (depending on model): $1200 – $9700 (Audi exclusive colours, only on S5)
  • Black exterior styling package (S5 only, already standard on edition one): $2490
  • Rear privacy glass (S5 edition one): $1100
  • Panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency: $4990
  • Ventilated front seats (A5): $2200 ($2900 with beige or brown colouring)
  • Different inlays (depending on model): $950 – $1100
  • Upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system with speakers in the front headrests (S5): $980
  • 10.9-inch front passenger display (A5 and S5 edition one): $1950

The Audi A5 and S5 will be available from local Audi showrooms soon, with local deliveries due to
commence soon.