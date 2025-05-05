The Audi A5 and S5 will shortly arrive in Australian Audi showrooms priced from $79,900 plus on-road costs with a five-model range announced by the German giant. As previously revealed, the former A4 and S4 are now called A5 and S5. While the A5 is only available as a sedan-looking liftback, the S5 can also be purchased as an Avant wagon (priced from $117,900 +ORC).
Audi has also announced pricing for a special Edition One variant of the S5 range with sporty black exterior styling details as standard. Pricing for the S5 edition one starts around $99,900 +ORC for the liftback and $102,900 for the Avant – a discount of $15,000 over the regular S5.
Two turbocharged petrol engines are available in the Audi A5 and S5 range locally. The A5 uses a 2.0-litre unit making 150kW of power at 340Nm of torque, while the S5 upgrades to a 3.0-litre V6 with 270kW and 550Nm. Both use a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and while the A5 is front-wheel drive, the S5 uses the brand’s famous Quattro all-wheel drive system.
The A5 hits 100km/h in a claimed 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 248km/h while using a claimed 6.9L/100km of fuel with 157g/km of CO2. The S5 hits 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h, yet officially uses just 0.2L/100km more than the A5 at 7.1L/100km and 162g/km of CO2 (the Avant adds 0.1L/100km and 1g/km).
2025 Audi A5 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|A5
|$79,900
|S5 edition one
|$99,900
|S5 Avant edition one
|$102,900
|S5
|$114,900
|S5 Avant
|$117,900
Audi A5 standard equipment:
- 19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
- Automatic all-LED exterior lighting with Matrix adaptive high beam
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Auto-folding/heated/auto-dimming mirrors with auto-dipping on the passenger side
- Keyless entry and start
- Electric tailgate
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Leather upholstery
- Electric front seats
- 11.9-inch digital driver’s display
- 14.5-inch touchscreen with online services for navigation, weather, etc
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Satellite navigation with live traffic
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- 10-speaker sound system
- Wireless phone charger
- 4x USB-C ports
- Eight airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with swerve, front turn and front cross-traffic assist
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Lane departure warning with emergency assist
- Speed sign recognition
- Blind-spot monitoring with exit warning and rear cross-traffic alert
- Automatic parking with front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree parking camera
S5 edition one adds:
- Quattro all-wheel drive
- Quattro sport differential
- S sport suspension
- Red brake callipers
- Black 19-inch alloy wheels
- Black exterior styling package
- Suede and leather upholstery
- Black roof rails (Avant)
S5 adds:
- Adaptive dampers
- Digital OLED tailights
- Aluminium mirror caps and roof rails (Avant)
- Rear privacy glass
- ‘Premium’ leather upholstery
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- 685-watt 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system
- Head-up display
- 10.9-inch front passenger display
- 30-colour cabin ambient lighting
- Electric steering column adjustment
A5 and S5 options:
- Style package (20-inch wheels, black styling package, privacy glass – A5 only): $3900
- Premium package (head-up display, high-powered USB charging ports, Bang & Olufsen sound system, acoustic glazing for front windows, colour ambient lighting – A5 only): $4900
- MMI pro package (head-up display, Bang & Olufsen sound system and high-powered USB charging ports – S5 edition one): $6000
- Premium paint (depending on model): $1200 – $9700 (Audi exclusive colours, only on S5)
- Black exterior styling package (S5 only, already standard on edition one): $2490
- Rear privacy glass (S5 edition one): $1100
- Panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency: $4990
- Ventilated front seats (A5): $2200 ($2900 with beige or brown colouring)
- Different inlays (depending on model): $950 – $1100
- Upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system with speakers in the front headrests (S5): $980
- 10.9-inch front passenger display (A5 and S5 edition one): $1950
The Audi A5 and S5 will be available from local Audi showrooms soon, with local deliveries due to
commence soon.