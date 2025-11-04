Audi Australia has announced new additions to its A3 small hatchback and sedan, Q7 seven-seat large SUV and Q8 five-seat large SUV line-up, all of which are now available from Audi dealerships. Focusing on added choice for consumers, the A3 is now available with a larger 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, while entry-level variants in the Q7 range are now available as an S Line Edition and the RS Q8 has arrived to sit below the RS Q8 Performance.

The new addition to the A3 small car range is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol variant making 150kW of power and 320Nm of torque (+40kW and 70Nm on the existing A3 1.5-litre turbo-petrol) and equipped with the brand’s Quattro all-wheel drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It launches to 100km/h in just 6.3 seconds, which is 1.8 seconds faster than the 1.5-litre variant.

Priced from $62,800 plus on-road costs for the hatchback and $65,800 +ORC for the sedan, the A3 2.0-litre Quattro also adds equipment over the 1.5-litre model, including auto-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, the S Line Interior Package with leather upholstery, an electric front passenger seat, colour ambient lighting and an auto-dimming interior mirror.

For the 2026 model year, the whole A3 range is also now equipped with a 360 degree camera, an updated automatic parking system that now assumes control of accelerating, braking, and changing gear when activated in the MMI, as well as updated traffic sign recognition and intersection assistant functionality.

The brand has also added two new variants to the Q7 large SUV range, with the S Line Editions also now on sale. Pricing starts at $3600 more than the 170kW 3.0TDI and 185kW 2.0TFSI variants on which they’re based, but add $9000 of added value, according to Audi.

New standard features include Standard features include premium paint (including S line specific colours of Chilli Red or Daytona Grey), 21-inch alloy wheels, black exterior styling elements and an S Line exterior package. The S Line Edition also includes S line door entry sills with aluminium inlays with illuminated S logos in the front sills, as well as interior headlining in black cloth.

Finally, the new addition to the Q8 range is the RS Q8, which will sit below the current RS Q8 Performance model. Priced at $230,900 plus on-road costs, the RS Q8 uses a 441kW/700Nm version of the Performance’s 471kW/750Nm 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which is still good for a 3.8-second 0-100km/h run (0.2 seconds behind the Performance).

Equipment changes include regular steel bakes with 10-piston callipers versus the Performance’s carbon ceramic discs and a six-Y spoke wheel design that’s available in four finishes.

New Audi range additions pricing:

A3 Sportback TFSI quattro 150 kW S line $62,800 A3 Sedan TFSI quattro 150 kW S line $65,800 Q7 TDI quattro 170 kW S line edition $124,130 Q7 TFSI quattro 185 kW S line edition $112,415 RS Q8 TFSI quattro $230,900

The new Audi variants will soon arrive in local Audi dealerships.