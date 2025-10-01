The Audi Q5 Sportback has been launched in Australia as the coupe-styled version of the Q5 mid-size SUV. Priced from $84,500 plus on-road costs – or $3500 more than the regular Q5 – the Sportback will be available in the same model structure as the regular Q5 range with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine options available. Available to order now, the Q5 Sportback will enter local Audi dealerships soon.

Originally revealed in November 2024, the new Q5 Sportback is the sportier-looking variant of the Q5 range, thanks to its sloping roofline and revised rear end that creates a sportier silhouette, according to Audi. Despite the change in shape, practicality is affected only slightly with 515 litres of cargo space compared to the regular Q5’s 550 litre space. Folding the rear seats expands capacity to 1415 litres.

1

Available drivetrains for the Q5 include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre turbo-diesel, both making 150kW of power (the petrol makes 340Nm of torque and the diesel 400Nm), with all-wheel drive reserved for the diesel. Above that sits the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine in the SQ5, making 270kW of power and 550Nm of torque. Every Q5 and SQ5 uses a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while all variants also use a mild-hybrid set up to reduce fuel consumption.

Thanks to the mild-hybrid set up, the Q5 Sportback diesel claims combined fuel consumption of just 5.4L/100km with CO2 emissions of 141g/km, and the petrol 5.7L/100km and 130g/km. Even the more powerful SQ5 uses only 7.6L/100km and emits 173g/km.

Audi Q5 Sportback pricing (plus on-road costs):

2.0TFSI 150kW front-wheel drive: $84,500

2.0TDI 150kW all-wheel drive: $91,100

Sport 2.0TDI 150kW all-wheel drive: $97,600

SQ5 Edition One: $109,900

SQ5: $125,900

1

Audi Q5 Sportback standard features:

19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Automatic all-LED exterior lighting

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Heated/auto-folding/auto-dimming/auto-dropping in reverse mirrors

Keyless entry with push button start

Leather upholstery

Electrically adjustable and heated front seats with driver’s memory functionality

Tri-zone automatic climate control

11.9-inch digital driver’s display

14.5-inch touchscreen with eSIM for live services

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

DAB+ digital radio

Satellite navigation with live traffic

Wireless phone charger

4x USB-C charging ports

8-speaker sound system

Audi Q5 Sportback safety features:

9x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with swerve assist and turn assist

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Blind-spot monitoring

Front and rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Matrix adaptive high beam

Safe exit assistance

Driver fatigue monitoring

Speed sign recognition

Front, side and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

1

Audi Q5 Sportback Sport 2.0TDI adds:

20-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Sports front seats

Brushed aluminium inlays

Flat-bottomed leather steering wheel

Black headliner

Audi SQ5 Sportback Edition One model adds:

20-inch black alloy wheels

Black exterior styling details

Rear privacy glass

Audi SQ5 Sportback model adds:

21-inch alloy wheels

Aluminium-look exterior mirrors

Acoustic glazing for front door glass

‘Premium’ leather upholstery

Ventilated front seats

Dynamic LED ambient lighting

685W 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system

Higher-capacity USB ports

Head-up display

Audi Q5 Sportback options:

Premium Package (Q5) with a head-up display, Bang & Olufsen sound system, higher-output USB charging points, acoustic front door glazing and dynamic interior ambient lighting: $5400

Style Package (Q5) with 20-inch alloy wheels, black exterior detailing and privacy glass: $3400-$4900

Tech Pro Package (TDI Sport and SQ5) with a heated steering wheel, passenger display, electric steering column adjustment, heated outer rear seats and OLED tailights: $5700

Carbon Style Package (SQ5 models) with carbon exterior mirrors and door inlays: $5100

Black Exterior Package (all except SQ5 Edition One): $2150

20/21-inch alloy wheels (depending on model): $1800 – $2600

Adaptive air suspension (SQ5): $3800

Premium paint finishes (depending on model): $1300 – $3300

Interior inlays (depending on model): $600 – $1200

Panoramic sunroof (2.0TFSI and 2.0TDI): $3500

Roof rails (aluminium or black, depending on model): $800

Ventilated front seats (Sport 2.0TDI only): $2200

Rear window sunshades (all except SQ5 Edition One): $420

Luggage partition net (all except SQ5 Edition One): $300

1

The Audi Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback will be available from local Audi dealerships soon.