The Audi Q5 Sportback has been launched in Australia as the coupe-styled version of the Q5 mid-size SUV. Priced from $84,500 plus on-road costs – or $3500 more than the regular Q5 – the Sportback will be available in the same model structure as the regular Q5 range with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine options available. Available to order now, the Q5 Sportback will enter local Audi dealerships soon.
Originally revealed in November 2024, the new Q5 Sportback is the sportier-looking variant of the Q5 range, thanks to its sloping roofline and revised rear end that creates a sportier silhouette, according to Audi. Despite the change in shape, practicality is affected only slightly with 515 litres of cargo space compared to the regular Q5’s 550 litre space. Folding the rear seats expands capacity to 1415 litres.
Available drivetrains for the Q5 include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre turbo-diesel, both making 150kW of power (the petrol makes 340Nm of torque and the diesel 400Nm), with all-wheel drive reserved for the diesel. Above that sits the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine in the SQ5, making 270kW of power and 550Nm of torque. Every Q5 and SQ5 uses a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while all variants also use a mild-hybrid set up to reduce fuel consumption.
Thanks to the mild-hybrid set up, the Q5 Sportback diesel claims combined fuel consumption of just 5.4L/100km with CO2 emissions of 141g/km, and the petrol 5.7L/100km and 130g/km. Even the more powerful SQ5 uses only 7.6L/100km and emits 173g/km.
Audi Q5 Sportback pricing (plus on-road costs):
- 2.0TFSI 150kW front-wheel drive: $84,500
- 2.0TDI 150kW all-wheel drive: $91,100
- Sport 2.0TDI 150kW all-wheel drive: $97,600
- SQ5 Edition One: $109,900
- SQ5: $125,900
Audi Q5 Sportback standard features:
- 19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
- Automatic all-LED exterior lighting
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Heated/auto-folding/auto-dimming/auto-dropping in reverse mirrors
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Leather upholstery
- Electrically adjustable and heated front seats with driver’s memory functionality
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- 11.9-inch digital driver’s display
- 14.5-inch touchscreen with eSIM for live services
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- DAB+ digital radio
- Satellite navigation with live traffic
- Wireless phone charger
- 4x USB-C charging ports
- 8-speaker sound system
Audi Q5 Sportback safety features:
- 9x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with swerve assist and turn assist
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Front and rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
- Matrix adaptive high beam
- Safe exit assistance
- Driver fatigue monitoring
- Speed sign recognition
- Front, side and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
Audi Q5 Sportback Sport 2.0TDI adds:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Sports front seats
- Brushed aluminium inlays
- Flat-bottomed leather steering wheel
- Black headliner
Audi SQ5 Sportback Edition One model adds:
- 20-inch black alloy wheels
- Black exterior styling details
- Rear privacy glass
Audi SQ5 Sportback model adds:
- 21-inch alloy wheels
- Aluminium-look exterior mirrors
- Acoustic glazing for front door glass
- ‘Premium’ leather upholstery
- Ventilated front seats
- Dynamic LED ambient lighting
- 685W 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system
- Higher-capacity USB ports
- Head-up display
Audi Q5 Sportback options:
- Premium Package (Q5) with a head-up display, Bang & Olufsen sound system, higher-output USB charging points, acoustic front door glazing and dynamic interior ambient lighting: $5400
- Style Package (Q5) with 20-inch alloy wheels, black exterior detailing and privacy glass: $3400-$4900
- Tech Pro Package (TDI Sport and SQ5) with a heated steering wheel, passenger display, electric steering column adjustment, heated outer rear seats and OLED tailights: $5700
- Carbon Style Package (SQ5 models) with carbon exterior mirrors and door inlays: $5100
- Black Exterior Package (all except SQ5 Edition One): $2150
- 20/21-inch alloy wheels (depending on model): $1800 – $2600
- Adaptive air suspension (SQ5): $3800
- Premium paint finishes (depending on model): $1300 – $3300
- Interior inlays (depending on model): $600 – $1200
- Panoramic sunroof (2.0TFSI and 2.0TDI): $3500
- Roof rails (aluminium or black, depending on model): $800
- Ventilated front seats (Sport 2.0TDI only): $2200
- Rear window sunshades (all except SQ5 Edition One): $420
- Luggage partition net (all except SQ5 Edition One): $300
The Audi Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback will be available from local Audi dealerships soon.
