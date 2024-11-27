2025 Audi Q5 Sportback SQ5 Sportback revealed, Australia confirmed

Audi has unveiled the 2025 Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback this week as coupe-inspired counterparts to the Q5 SUV, with both due in Australia late next year.

Despite their familiar coupe-like roofline, he Sportback models again share much of their core architecture, technology, and powertrains with the regular Q5.

Both the Sportback and standard Q5 are built on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), with powertrain options including the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, both producing 150 kW (204 PS).

These are paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that provides an additional 18 kW (24 PS) through a 1.7 kWh battery.

The SQ5 Sportback mirrors the SQ5 SUV with a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine delivering 270 kW (367 PS) and 550 Nm.

Inside, the Sportback models carry over the Q5’s digital cockpit and infotainment suite, including an 11.9-inch driver display and 14.5-inch central touchscreen.