Audi Australia has confirmed pricing and specifications for the new Q6 Sportback e-tron, expanding its electric SUV range with three variants that blend coupé styling with advanced EV technology.

Arriving in showrooms imminently, the Sportback joins the Q6 SUV introduced earlier this year. Prices start from $99,900 before on-road costs for the entry Q6 Sportback, with the all-wheel-drive Q6 Sportback quattro and high-performance SQ6 Sportback completing the line-up.

Thanks to its sleeker body and low drag coefficient of 0.26, the Q6 Sportback delivers up to 585km of range (WLTP), the longest of any Q6 model in Australia. Audi’s 800-volt electrical system and advanced thermal management allow rapid recharging: under ideal conditions, the high-voltage battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes. A 10-minute stop can add up to 265km of range at up to 270kW DC charging capacity.

The rear-wheel-drive Q6 Sportback uses a single motor producing up to 215kW and 450Nm with launch control, sprinting from 0–100km/h in 7.0 seconds. Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloys, leather-appointed sport seats, heated front and rear seating, tri-zone climate control and Audi’s full digital interior featuring three displays.

The Q6 Sportback quattro adds dual motors for all-wheel drive, generating 285kW and 580Nm to the rear axle and 275Nm to the front. It cuts the 0–100km/h sprint to 5.9 seconds and includes S line exterior styling, 21-inch alloys, upgraded interior trim and driver’s seat memory function.

At the top, the SQ6 Sportback delivers 380kW with launch control, enabling 0–100km/h in 4.3 seconds. Adaptive air suspension, S-specific bodywork, 21-inch Audi Sport wheels, red brake callipers and OLED tail-lights mark out its performance focus. Inside, buyers gain fine Nappa leather sport seats with massage function, augmented reality head-up display and a Bang & Olufsen 3D premium audio system.

All models feature Audi’s latest driver assistance package, including adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras, lane support and emergency assist. The Q6 range recently achieved a 5-star ANCAP rating.

Buyers also receive a five-year warranty, eight-year/160,000km battery coverage and six years of roadside assistance. Service plans are available from $2,080.

The Q6 Sportback e-tron range is available to order now, with deliveries beginning soon at Audi dealers nationwide.

Pricing*

(*Manufacturer List Pricing [MLP] – excludes dealer delivery and government statutory charges)