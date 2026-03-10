BMW’s Neue Klasse era has almost arrived in Australia with the company announcing local pricing for the new iX3 electric mid-size SUV ahead of its mid-year arrival. Pricing starts at $109,900 plus on-road costs for the launch iX3 50 xDrive variant, which is almost $19,000 more than the cheapest version of the previous iX3, but there are significant improvements in range, performance and standard equipment to justify the increase.

The iX3 sits on a new platform that can accommodate charging speeds of up to 400kW, which is one of the highest in the industry, while its huge 108.7kWh battery enables a WLTP-rated range of up to 805km depending on wheels selected. Its charging timing stats are impressive: 350km of range can be added in just 10 minutes of charging, and a 10 to 80 per cent charge can take as little as 21 minutes (with an appropriately DC fast charger).

4

At launch, only the 50 xDrive variant will be available in the iX3 range, with more due to be launched later. The 50 employs a dual-motor set-up making 345kW of power and 645Nm of torque, which is enough grunt for a claimed 4.9-second 0-100km/h sprint time and a 210km/h top speed.

In contrast, the previous iX3 was rear-drive only, made 210kW/400Nm and was rated at a range of 460km from its 80kWh battery.

Standard equipment for the iX3 50 xDrive is lengthy, including a configurable 43.3-inch panoramic screen at the bottom of the windscreen, a 17.9-inch touchscreen, a 3D head-up display, 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof, ‘Veganza’ synthetic leather upholstery, heated electric front seats with memory, Karman Kardon audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, live services and a full suite of active safety features.

Further reflecting BMW’s value positioning for the iX3 in Australia, only a handful of options will be available, including the $3500 M Sport Pro package, $2500 tow bar preparation and various colour and wheel options.

Against competition such as the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro (from $122,500 plus on-road costs), Polestar 3 ($116,700 +ORC) and Genesis Electrified GV70 ($132,800 +ORC), the iX3 is capable of faster charging and travelling further on a charge.

5

2026 BMW iX3 pricing (excluding on-road costs):

iX3 50 xDrive $109,900

BMW iX3 50 xDrive standard equipment:

20-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Automatic all-LED exterior and interior lighting

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Illuminated grille

Keyless entry and start, digital key

Panoramic glass roof

Hands-free electric tailgate

‘Veganza’ synthetic leather upholstery

Heated and electrically adjustable front seats with memory

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

43.3-inch panoramic dashboard screen

3D head-up display

17.9-inch touchscreen with live services

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation with live traffic

DAB+ digital radio

Harman Kardon sound system

Ambient interior lighting

Automatic parking

Tyre pressure monitoring

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

iX3 50 options: