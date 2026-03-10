BMW’s Neue Klasse era has almost arrived in Australia with the company announcing local pricing for the new iX3 electric mid-size SUV ahead of its mid-year arrival. Pricing starts at $109,900 plus on-road costs for the launch iX3 50 xDrive variant, which is almost $19,000 more than the cheapest version of the previous iX3, but there are significant improvements in range, performance and standard equipment to justify the increase.
The iX3 sits on a new platform that can accommodate charging speeds of up to 400kW, which is one of the highest in the industry, while its huge 108.7kWh battery enables a WLTP-rated range of up to 805km depending on wheels selected. Its charging timing stats are impressive: 350km of range can be added in just 10 minutes of charging, and a 10 to 80 per cent charge can take as little as 21 minutes (with an appropriately DC fast charger).
At launch, only the 50 xDrive variant will be available in the iX3 range, with more due to be launched later. The 50 employs a dual-motor set-up making 345kW of power and 645Nm of torque, which is enough grunt for a claimed 4.9-second 0-100km/h sprint time and a 210km/h top speed.
In contrast, the previous iX3 was rear-drive only, made 210kW/400Nm and was rated at a range of 460km from its 80kWh battery.
Standard equipment for the iX3 50 xDrive is lengthy, including a configurable 43.3-inch panoramic screen at the bottom of the windscreen, a 17.9-inch touchscreen, a 3D head-up display, 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof, ‘Veganza’ synthetic leather upholstery, heated electric front seats with memory, Karman Kardon audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, live services and a full suite of active safety features.
Further reflecting BMW’s value positioning for the iX3 in Australia, only a handful of options will be available, including the $3500 M Sport Pro package, $2500 tow bar preparation and various colour and wheel options.
Against competition such as the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro (from $122,500 plus on-road costs), Polestar 3 ($116,700 +ORC) and Genesis Electrified GV70 ($132,800 +ORC), the iX3 is capable of faster charging and travelling further on a charge.
2026 BMW iX3 pricing (excluding on-road costs):
|iX3 50 xDrive
|$109,900
BMW iX3 50 xDrive standard equipment:
- 20-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
- Automatic all-LED exterior and interior lighting
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Illuminated grille
- Keyless entry and start, digital key
- Panoramic glass roof
- Hands-free electric tailgate
- ‘Veganza’ synthetic leather upholstery
- Heated and electrically adjustable front seats with memory
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
- 43.3-inch panoramic dashboard screen
- 3D head-up display
- 17.9-inch touchscreen with live services
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Satellite navigation with live traffic
- DAB+ digital radio
- Harman Kardon sound system
- Ambient interior lighting
- Automatic parking
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
iX3 50 options:
- M Sport Pro Package (red or blue brake callipers, M seat belts, M Sport front seats, M two-spoke steering wheel, black exterior styling features): $3500
- Leather upholstery: $4000
- White steering wheel (only with white interior): $400
- Tow hitch preparation: $2500
- 21-22-inch alloy wheels: $2500 – $7700
- Premium paint: $2000 – $6000
