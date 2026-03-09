Porsche is considering merging the Taycan and Panamera into single, unified model line, with petrol, plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants.

With a global downturn in sales and the enormous costs associated with the scale back in Porsche’s electrification plans, further model rationalisation might be on the way, a report in Autocar claims. Former CEO Oliver Blume made the call to scale back electrification last year, and new CEO Michael Leiters has signalled model unification as another way to reign in development spending.

“The automotive industry, and especially Volkswagen, have never faced so many headwinds at the same time,” former CEO Blume said last year at the 2025 IAA Munich, Europe’s largest auto show.

At the time of his appointment, Leiters was touted as being chosen to make a deliberate shift in the direction the German manufacturer was taking, with the focus being on the balancing of both combustion and hybrid technologies rather than all-out focus on electrification. “That is why we have structurally realigned the company this year, and comprehensively expanded our product strategy,” Blume said at the time.

Underpinned by different platforms – although both performance saloons – Taycan and Panamera have significant different body styles, and therefore separate, expensive development programs.

Panamera sits on Porsche’s MSB platform, a platform also used for the Bentley Continental GT. As reported previously, that architecture is soon to be replaced by the newer PPC platform when the third-gun Panamera arrives closer to 2030.

Autocar reports that Taycan meanwhile, rides on the J1 platform, shared with the Audi E-tron GT and previous reports suggested that its successor was expected to use the now-delayed SSP Sport platform.

Porsche is no different to any other manufacturer at the moment, wrestling with the soaring costs of EV development eating into profitability, and is therefore assessing the long-term viability of plans previously put in place. They include running the Taycan and Panamera as completely separate R&D and engineering programs.

The Macan program is the one to study, according to Autocar, with that model already operating parallel architecture across internal-combustion and electric models in several markets, despite the two different platforms underneath. It’s unclear as yet whether the rationalisation would see the use of the Taycan or Panamera name.

The numbers in play – and the cost to the manufacturers – are huge. Porsche has already written down 1.8 billion Euros related to delayed platform development and has warned of continued reductions to profitability.