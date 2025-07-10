Porsche has unveiled its new Black Edition range for the Taycan and Cayenne line-ups, combining sleek aesthetics with high-end features.

The new special-edition variants made their global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK (July 10–13) and are now available to order in Australia, with first deliveries expected later this year.

The Taycan Black Edition, available in sports sedan form, and the Cayenne Black Edition, offered as either a classic SUV or a coupé, feature distinctive black styling elements paired with generous standard specifications.

While the name hints at a dark theme, customers can choose from a wide palette of exterior colours –including Jet Black Metallic, Ice Grey Metallic and Carrara White – at no extra cost.

The Taycan Black Edition features gloss-black Sport Design elements, window trims, mirrors, and rear badging, complemented by a black light strip with an illuminated Porsche logo. Inside, customers will find black brushed-aluminium door sills, ambient lighting, and a unique Black Edition badge on the centre console.

Meanwhile, the Cayenne Black Edition carries similar exterior cues, including gloss-black highlights and model designations, HD Matrix LED headlights with a subtle tint, and 21-inch wheels with coloured Porsche crest centre caps. Inside, brushed black aluminium trim adds a premium feel.

Taycan Black Edition models come with the larger 105 kWh Performance Battery Plus as standard, offering increased range and enhanced driving dynamics. In the base variant, power peaks at 408 PS (300 kW), delivering improved electric performance across the board.

Australian Taycan models also receive added equipment such as Sport Chrono, Comfort Access, rear side airbags, parking assist features, and adaptive cruise systems. The Taycan 4S Black Edition gains four-zone climate control and soft-close doors.

Cayenne Black Editions come with added tech including InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, digital radio, and front seat ventilation for hybrid variants. Petrol-powered models receive a collapsible spare tyre, while E-Hybrids include a tyre-sealing compound.

Porsche offers an extended Black Edition package featuring ‘Black Edition’ lettering on the doors, illuminated sill plates, and a coordinated key case. Customers can personalise their vehicles even further through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur’s Sonderwunsch program, which allows detailed customisation of elements like key fobs, floor mats, and storage lids.

Australian Pricing

Cayenne Black Edition from $156,800 Cayenne E-Hybrid Black Edition $175,800 Cayenne S E-Hybrid Black Edition $195,500 Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe Black Edition $162,500 Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe Black Edition $180,500 Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe Black Edition $197,600 Taycan Black Edition $203,300 Taycan 4 Black Edition $213,300 Taycan 4S Black Edition $229,700

With a mix of standout styling, advanced technology, and comprehensive standard features, Porsche’s Black Edition models offer a bold new entry point into the brand’s electrified and luxury SUV line-ups.