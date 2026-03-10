Cupra Australia has announced local arrival timing and pricing for its new Formentor VZ5 high-performance small SUV. Due in December 2026, around nine months after the regular Formentor range launches in updated form, the Formentor VZ5 is priced from $94,990 plus on-road costs ($101,990 driveaway). It uses Audi’s iconic 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine, making it the fastest production Cupra ever, and the initial batch is limited to just 100 cars.

Making 287kW of power and 480Nm of torque, the 2.5-litre five-pot engine in the Formentor VZ5 puts power to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 0-100km/h sprint is dealt with in just 4.2 seconds and it hits an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.

Also used in the Audi RS3 and RS Q3, the engine is “recalibrated to deliver an even more emotive, character‑rich driving experience” by Cupra to differentiate it from those Audi models.

Above the regular Formentor range, the VZ5 adds:

20-inch black and copper VZ5 alloy wheels

VZ5 carbon‑fibre front splitter with engraved logo

Flared wheel arches

VZ5 rear bumper with carbon‑fibre insert

Copper‑tipped quad exhausts

VZ5 exterior badging

Exclusive colour palette featuring five finishes (one premium, three matte)

VZ5 interior features:

Sabelt bucket front seats with carbon fibre backs

Sennheiser audio system

Panoramic sunroof

The only options available for the VZ5 are premium paint (+$790) or matte paint (+$3,300).

The VZ5 marks the first pricing announcement for the facelifted Formentor range, the rest of which is due quite soon into Cupra dealerships.

Cupra Formentor VZ5 pricing (driveaway):

VZ5: $101,990

The first Australian deliveries of the Cupra Formentor VZ5 will commence in December 2026.