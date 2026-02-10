CUPRA has broadened the appeal of its Leon VZe Sportstourer by making its Extreme Package available on the plug-in hybrid wagon for the first time. Previously limited to the Leon hatchback, the package is now offered exclusively as a build-to-order option for the Sportstourer, following sustained interest from buyers seeking a more performance-oriented take on the electrified model.

The Extreme Package is designed to sharpen the Leon VZe Sportstourer’s dynamic and visual character, aligning it more closely with the sportiest versions of the Leon range. It introduces a suite of hardware and design upgrades that mirror those already offered on the hatchback, carrying the same $7,600 price premium.

Among the key changes are upgraded braking components, with Brembo four-piston front callipers fitted to improve stopping performance. Inside, CUP bucket front seats upholstered in Enceladus Grey Seaqual and Dinamica materials replace the standard chairs, while darker gloss interior accents contribute to a more focused cabin atmosphere.

Exterior revisions are equally noticeable. The Extreme Package adds aerodynamic elements such as side skirts and an extended rear spoiler, while upgraded matrix LED high-beam headlights are included to enhance night-time visibility. Together, the changes aim to give the Sportstourer a more assertive stance without altering its core mechanical package.

The move reinforces CUPRA’s positioning of plug-in hybrid vehicles as performance-focused alternatives rather than efficiency-led compromises. The Leon VZe combines petrol and electric power in a drivetrain intended to deliver strong on-road response alongside reduced fuel consumption, and the new package is intended to underline that balance.

CUPRA’s Australian line-up is increasingly centred on electrified models. The Terramar and Leon Sportstourer are already available locally with plug-in hybrid technology, and the next-generation Formentor PHEV is expected to be revealed soon. The brand has also indicated that a Leon hatchback plug-in hybrid could be added to the range in the future, although no formal announcement has been made.

The introduction of the Extreme Package to the Sportstourer reflects CUPRA’s willingness to adjust its offerings based on market feedback. Local customers and media have consistently highlighted demand for a more aggressive specification of the wagon, particularly one that matched the hatchback’s highest-performance trim.

The Extreme Package is available to order now on the Leon VZe Sportstourer. Full specifications and pricing details are outlined in CUPRA’s updated model information through its Australian dealer network.