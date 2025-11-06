Nissan Australia has confirmed that the updated MY26 X-Trail will arrive in local showrooms during the first quarter of 2026, introducing a series of design, technology, and interior updates to one of the country’s most popular mid-size SUVs.

While pricing will rise by around $1150 across the range, the update brings new features aimed at improving comfort, safety, and connectivity, while retaining the choice of petrol and e-POWER hybrid drivetrains.

Externally, the MY26 X-Trail adopts Nissan’s latest design language, with a reshaped front grille, redesigned bumpers, and new LED lighting signatures. Fresh paint options and wheel designs will also be available.

2

Inside, Nissan has focused on enhancing cabin quality, adding new seat materials, trim finishes, and colour combinations. The goal, Nissan says, is to give the SUV a more upmarket feel without compromising its practicality or space.

For the first time, all X-Trail grades will feature Nissan’s Connected Car Services (CCS 1.0), enabling owners to remotely monitor and control their vehicles through a smartphone app. The system includes remote engine start, vehicle health reports, theft alerts, and service reminders.

Higher-grade models (ST-L and above) gain an upgraded Around View Monitor, now featuring new camera angles such as Skeleton Hood view for tight streets and Multi-View support for improved visibility at intersections.

2

A 12.3-inch central display remains standard on ST and higher variants, with continued support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Nissan’s e-POWER hybrid system, which drives the wheels solely via electric motors while using a petrol engine to charge the battery, carries over. The setup provides smooth acceleration and lower fuel use without requiring plug-in charging. Models equipped with e-4ORCE all-wheel drive continue to offer improved traction through electric torque distribution.

Safety features remain comprehensive, with Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard across the lineup. Upper grades add ProPilot with Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, and junction emergency braking.

The MY26 X-Trail will again be available in ST, ST-L, Ti, and Ti-L grades, offering five- and seven-seat configurations. All models are covered by Nissan’s 10-year/300,000km warranty and Roadside Assistance, with full specifications to be announced closer to launch.